TSA Issues Warning After Man Caught Hiding This Common Item in His Shoes

Talk about the most untoward experiences at the airport? We bet that getting pulled out of the TSA screening line or, worse, an alarm being raised after scanning your baggage, tops it all. A similar incident occurred recently at Eagle County Airport in Colorado, where the staff had no choice but to raise an alarm and inform everyone of a shocking discovery made during the security screening process of a person. While little detail is known about the passenger, the official X handle of the airport’s TSA office posted a public update on the matter.

Just a few days ago, TSA officials at Eagle County Airport released pictures of a passenger’s shoes, which raised an alarm immediately after the passenger had stepped inside the premises for screening. The man was called out for hiding something metallic inside his shoes, which were nicely covered by the soles.

Upon investigation, the officers found that he was carrying a multi-tool inside his shoe, an absolutely forbidden item to be taken inside the flight as carry-on luggage. Its correct placement should have been inside the checked-in luggage of the person, to rule out any possibility of physical harm to someone inside the aircraft.

The post on X read as “A passenger @EGEairport stepped out of line and through the walk-through metal detector, and their shoes alarmed. Once they removed their sneakers and put them through the X-ray, a multi-tool was discovered hidden inside. Should have just placed it in a checked bag.”

For the uninitiated, the existing TSA rule strictly prohibits any sharp-edged object, especially metallic ones, from being included in carry-on bags by passengers. Instead, they can be taken inside the checked luggage, provided that they are securely packed so as not to cause any injury to the luggage handlers. While small personal items like nail clippers and tweezers can still be a part of hand-carried luggages inside the aircraft, other more sharper items like knives, box cutters, scissors or any other sharp metallic tool with length more than 4 inches must be a part of checked in bags, that too packed nicely without any poking sharp ends that can be felt on the outside.

Returning to the post made by the TSA, it garnered a significant number of views and comments from netizens, and some of them remain unimpressed with the numerous dynamic policies and new rules implemented by the authorities. Moreover, given the current shutdown implemented across the country, flyers have criticized these screenings as unnecessary during such times of crisis.

In other news, the TSA has recently revised its rules for removing shoes during airport screening. Passengers can now walk in wearing them, while a metal detector or X-ray would check through the soles of the boots and raise an alarm if any metallic item is found.