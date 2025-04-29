New TSA Guidelines for Carry-On Luggage

Passing through the TSA can be anxiety-inducing for many people. Several items are prohibited or have different rules to carry around. Due to these rules, the check-in and security process may take a long time. People get nervous going through security when not sure of the items they are carrying. It’s super important to know the guidelines and stick to them to make your boarding experience smooth.

You can avoid your favorite things from being confiscated when you travel and pack smartly. There are certain limitations on the liquids you can carry and what you may carry in carry-on and check-in luggage. Moreover, some items may need to be announced beforehand so that agents can know what will show up in the X-ray scans.

The maximum quantity that you’re allowed to carry is 3.4 ounces or 100ml. It may be less than this but not exceed it. The same goes for creams, gels, and sprays. However, the same may not apply to baby formula and milk.

You can easily carry sports balls, camera equipment, bottle openers, hair tools, crochet tools, and dry batteries. If you want to carry hair and nail clippers, utensils, cigarettes, and cigars, then TSA will not stop you. You may also check the whole list of banned items to be sure on the website. Go to the MyTSA app or the official website to learn more.

TSA has now declared Peanut Butter as a liquid. It is banned in a jar, but allowed on a sandwich. pic.twitter.com/49Q8h8jAX6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 24, 2023

Apart from this, do not carry sharp objects, ammunition, bear spray, baseball bats, box cutters, and toy swords in your carry-on. Avoid using gel candles, hammers, and heating pads. These will get confiscated and make you spend more time in the security. The weirdest thing you may not be able to carry is peanut butter and hummus, or they should weigh less than 3.4 oz. The liquid rule imposed is a 3-1-1 rule, where you can carry 3.4 ounces in a quart-size bag, and only one is allowed per person.

After packing your liquids like this, the security guard may still ask you to take them out at check-in. The Ziploc bags are also available at the airport, so you may put your creams and lotions in these. If you’re carrying medicines, it is generally allowed, but some may require extra screening. So, carry within reasonable limits so as not to get stopped at security checkpoints.

Now talking about food, you can’t carry soup while you can carry a whole pizza. However, you’ll need to separate it from the rest of your food. You can take solid foods like cookies, nuts, cake, eggs, pies, and coffee on the plane. But skip the raw meat and large bottles of alcohol.

You’ve worked hard to get to this chapter – don’t let the wrong ID keep you from your next great adventure. Whether you’ve planned this trip for a while, or you’re just taking off on a whim – get your REAL ID now to breeze through security. Learn more: https://t.co/6uWOP95HFj pic.twitter.com/Fv3oLX4G2U — TSA (@TSA) April 29, 2025

Depending on where you’re traveling, some items like fresh produce may not be allowed. Do not carry these when traveling to US Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico to prevent invasive species.

You may also be asked to remove your shoes to go through security. Apart from this, carry your passport and Real ID or alternative documents. Since it’s mandatory to carry a Real ID now, make sure you get one from the DMV.