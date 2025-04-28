TSA Updates Banned Items List — Here’s What You Can’t Bring Through Texas Airports Anymore

Going through security checks at the airport before you board your flight can be very anxiety-inducing. Even more, when the TSA is changing rules, and you’re not aware of the updates. Carrying liquids and electronic devices can be challenging, as you may not know what will get confiscated for what reason.

After the 9/11 event, there have been numerous updates that are overwhelming to the flyers. Some rules also imply different check-in and carry-on baggage. Knowing what goes where is crucial so that you can have a quick check-in.

Besides, it will make your boarding experience more convenient. You won’t have to spend too much time passing through the checks. You know that your bags and you’ll be going through x-ray, so you have to be extra careful to avoid getting the “SSSS” label and board your plane in ample time.

First, we’ll talk about phones and power banks. Most phone brands are allowed; however, some have suffered from the TSA guidelines in the past. Additionally, power banks with lithium batteries aren’t allowed in the checked-in baggage for safety reasons. There is a risk of fire when you carry power banks, and they are just being careful to avoid any accidents. Sometimes, overheating of these devices may make them explode and burn.

When it comes to blades in your carry-on, size DOESN’T matter because we don’t cut corners on safety. Our officers at FLO airport and @fly_CID recently found these pointy surprises. Stay sharp, but not THAT sharp. Check out more here: https://t.co/2qz9CB6EoW#ProhibitedItemsWeek pic.twitter.com/0wR5xrQFGB — TSA (@TSA) April 22, 2025

However, you may carry power banks in your carry-on bags. Just skip keeping them in the checked baggage. Also, note that you can carry a maximum of two power banks, even in the carry-on. So choose the one with maximum power to get the most out of it.

Other items that are TSA-banned include Pokémon cards, airbrush makeup, trumpets, and trombones. You may be able to carry a whole pizza, but you can’t carry peanut butter.

The good news if you’re a tattoo artist is that you can carry your tattoo gun, provided it’s packed well. If you’re carrying the tattoo ink, it’ll have to comply with the 3.4-ounce limit. You’ll also have to notify the TSA about it when getting checked. Furthermore, ensure that the liquids do not exceed the designated quantity or your skincare will be confiscated.

TSA agents preparing for their shift the first morning that REAL IDs are required to travel pic.twitter.com/NZSQ4xsmgB — Mid Thirties Manhattan Guy (@Mid30sManhattan) April 24, 2025

Another crucial announcement from TSA is about carrying the Real ID, with a deadline of May 7. Although there are some alternatives to the ID, it’s best to get the Real ID from the DMV as soon as you can. You may apply for the ID at your nearest DMV.

The officials are already doing overtime to fit the needs, so you can get your IDs before May 7. This applies to domestic travelers, and the only exemption is for those under 18 years of age. Always pack according to the TSA guidelines to avoid hassle and judgment from fellow-travelers. By following all the guidelines and the banned items list, you can ensure a smooth check-in process.