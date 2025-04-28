TSA Clears This Unexpected Artist’s Gear for Carry-On—Travelers Take Note

Going through the TSA can be nerve wracking for many. You may not know what might get confiscated and what’s allowed so you may bring it along. For example, TSA will not allow cast iron pans, peanut butter, toy swords, dog food and even snow globes. These unexpected items have no business getting confiscated but they do.

When you think of harmless items, you may bring them along and realize that’s the last time you’ll see them at the airport. Sometimes, this may not make sense, but these items have the potential to be dangerous. So, the TSA cannot risk anyone’s safety here. Moreover, carrying big bottles of liquid will also get your stuff flagged and confiscated. Therefore, it is essential to know what items are allowed and how to carry them.

Heading out on #SpringBreak with your “personal” battery-powered devices? Keep any spare lithium batteries in your carry-on and not checked bags. ⚡ Reach out to @AskTSA with any travel questions by texting “POWER” to (275-872). pic.twitter.com/R6pAmUjNgj — TSA (@TSA) March 25, 2025

Make sure you’re not carrying anything sharp or mechanical in your carry one. Recently, TSA has announced that tattoo guns and machines are okay to travel with in your carry on luggage. The only requirement is that it should be packed well and you’ll have to notify them about it. Following simple rules will allow you to fly with the equipment safely.

We know that tattoo machines have lithium batteries, so you’ll have to skip them in your checked-in luggage. The same goes for the tattoo pen with batteries. It must be in the carry-on and declared when you go through the security. Ensure that it’s in a closed bag to avoid any damage or accidentally starting the machine. You may use a bubble wrap or a foam insert to secure the tools.

.@TSA officers are trained to follow-up on anything that looks out of the ordinary during screening duties. A bulge in a seat cushion led to the discovery of a knife in a motorized scooter @flySEA this week. Blades of any length are prohibited thru the security checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/rzkSzW5lOD — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) April 23, 2025

When carrying the tattoo needles and ink, you can add them in carry-on luggage; however, keep the quantity as per the rules. So, no more than 3.4 ounces. Always tell the TSA agent about the equipment so they are aware of what’s in it. This will make the screening process easier for everyone. Plus, they won’t be surprised when machines detect it.

Apart from this, make sure you don’t act suspicious or nervous. TSA agents check behavior, changes in appearance and clothing, and whether someone is using a phone too much to flag a person. They can flag someone sleeping too much or even carrying coffee beans. Besides, they will notice your body language and overall demeanor.

You may get a ‘SSSS’ label if you need to be checked further to comply with the regulations. It will increase the security check in time, so it’s always recommended to pack your stuff well and comply with security to prevent hassle. Also carry your REAL ID or allowed alternatives to board the flight.