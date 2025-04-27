Flying Soon? TSA Reveals 15 Backup IDs You Can Use as Real ID Deadline Nears

TSA has announced May 7 to be the last day to have a REAL ID to board domestic flights. Earlier, there was no set date to implement the REAL ID requirement, but the new deadline is finally approaching. Moreover, there will be a change in screening at the airport too, so it’s best to be aware of it in advance.

If you don’t have the ID you won’t be allowed to board. This has been made mandatory, keeping in mind the 9/11 attacks. The deadline to get the ID is near, and the DMV is flooded with applications. In some government offices, workers will not be allowed to enter without an ID.

Passing on this *real* important reminder from the TSA! Starting May 7, your driver’s license or state ID must be a REAL ID to fly within the U.S. If you won’t have one by that date, you can bring your passport or another acceptable form of ID instead. Just remember – without… pic.twitter.com/TknhVe9c8h — United Airlines (@united) April 21, 2025

So if you have not yet applied for the ID, it’s time to go to the nearest DMV to get the right documents filled for the application. Besides, if you do not own the ID yet and won’t be able to get it by May 7, the Transportation Security Administration has come up with a list of documents you can carry to get an entry.

These alternative documents will help you prove your identity even if you don’t have a verified REAL ID.

The following documents are acceptable at the airports, so you may carry any of these.

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

Transportation worker identification credential

Defense ID

Border crossing card

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Dependents Defense ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Travel cards by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Permanent resident card

Photo ID from a federally recognized Tribe

Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian driver’s license (Indian or Northern Affairs Canada card may also apply)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Authorization Card (I-766)-Issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment

In case any of your IDs have expired or are close to expiration, the TSA will accept it even after a year of the expiration date. Moreover, if you’re traveling with minors below 18 years of age, they do not need to show an ID to travel within the country.

Hey Massachusetts…Are you REAL ID compliant? We’re now less than 2 weeks away from May 7. Visit @TSA.gov to see the list of acceptable ID’s. https://t.co/2HREMg1Jq8 #RealID pic.twitter.com/iUIEWnlShm — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2025

Moreover, if your name has a suffix, TSA will not decline your entry. They will accept the suffix variations on the boarding pass as well as the ID if they don’t exactly match. For example, if you have a suffix in ID and not on the ticket, it’ll still be acceptable. The same goes for the suffix on the ticket and its absence on the ID.

You may carry any of these IDs as an alternative to catch a flight. But also ensure you’re in the process of getting the required ID. To accommodate the demand for REAL IDs, the DMVs at various locations have extended their work hours. So if you need an ID soon, make use of this opportunity.