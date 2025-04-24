TSA Enforces New Rule at Airport—Here’s What Will Happen If Travelers Don’t Carry Real ID

Travelers, pay attention! TSA has declared that starting May 7, passengers in the US must have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification to board domestic flights. No questions asked, and if a passenger complained, they could face major delays or even be denied boarding altogether. We know this could be a newly found hassle for people, but this has been deemed mandatory after the September 11 attacks.

Buck Taft, the airport’s manager, emphasized that travelers without a REAL ID will face serious challenges. “There is no workaround.” He stressed that it was important to obtain a federally approved ID (like a driver’s license). However, according to CBS News, the nation is far from ready. At least 16 states report compliance rates under 50%, and 28 states remain below 70%.

As per The Irish Star, this only means that in more than half the country, as many as three in 10 travelers will not be able to clear a security checkpoint. New Jersey currently holds the lowest compliance rate at just 17%, followed by Pennsylvania at 26%. Both Maine and Washington report 27%, and Louisiana trails closely at 30%.

Other states with less than 50% compliance include Alaska, Arizona, and several others. In addition, other forms of real ID apart from a driving license also include a birth certificate. However, if you are wondering how to obtain a real ID, we are here to clarify that, too!

People have to visit their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) with the appropriate documents in hand. These include a valid photo ID, proof of identity, Social Security number, and two documents verifying state residency. A real ID will have a star in the upper right corner.

Meanwhile, the political scenario in America has been chaotic lately, with Donald Trump’s radical ways of implementing policy after policy and coming up with strict rules for immigrants and international students, including Indians studying in the US.

These students reportedly received an email informing them that their visas had been suddenly canceled. According to a New York Times report, 147 students have already been deported from the country. In the wake of Trump’s quick and ruthless actions, for instance, visitors from the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will need a new electronic authorization (Electronic Travel Authorization) to fly to the U.K.

Similarly, as per The Guardian, China has been hit especially hard by Trump’s new tariffs, which would affect Chinese imports by over 50%. China’s commerce ministry called for Washington to “immediately cancel” the tariffs, warning they “jeopardize global economic development” and would hurt US interests and international supply chains.

Therefore, we can witness that even though the United States is launching new rules for its passengers and improving travel rules and conditions domestically, on the global front, America’s image has been quite volatile. Countries have no longer been quiet and have slammed equally hard rules back at America.

Consequently, Donald Trump seems to have no chill (yes, Gen Z, we would love to talk like you); he is the only president in history who has signed more than 200 executive orders since he returned to the White House.

Despite criticisms and mockery, the 78-year-old seems to be in excellent health, as per his latest medical test reports, and does not seem to step down from power anytime soon. What is the take on the new travel rules set by the TSA? Let us know your thoughts!