TSA Bans THIS Common Item From Checked Luggage—Don’t Board Your Next Flight Without Reading THIS!

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has banned a commonly carried item from checked bags that passengers should take note of. According to a UnionRayo report, the newest item to get banned by TSA are power banks.

Passengers will now be prohibited from carrying the device usually used to charge cell phones in their checked-in bags. The newly introduced rule will be observed at all airports from March 1st. The passengers will still be allowed to carry their power banks in their carry-on bags.

The ban on the power banks comes following the dangerous incident that took place on an Air Busan aircraft. In January, a power bank managed to cause a fire on an Air Busan flight BX391. The fire that started in the upper luggage compartment of the flight quickly spread through the plane, putting everyone’s life in danger.

Authorities later shared that there is a high chance the fire was started from a portable battery that must’ve been placed in a bag in the overhead bin. Notably, the flight was on ground when the fire erupted which fortunately resulted in a quick evacuation.

170 passengers were rushed to disembark the flight along with all the crew members. Multiple passengers sustained injuries from the incident. The near-fatal incident prompted several airlines to ban power banks in in checked in luggage. Air Busan, Eva Air, and China Airlines were some of the airlines that changed their luggage policies.

Ongoing ! An Air Busan Airbus A321 aircraft caught fire at Gimhae International Airport (PUS). At around 10:30pm local time on the 28th, a fire broke out in the tail section of an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae Airport. It was reported that all 170 passengers… pic.twitter.com/pa1CwaUEj6 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 28, 2025

“Portable chargers or power banks containing a lithium ion battery must be packed in carry-on bags,” the official TSA website now reads. The Federal Aviation Administration also gave out detailed instructions regarding the rule change.

In the PackSafe section of the website, lithium batteries are one of many items banned by the administration. “Lithium batteries are required to undergo safety testing,” the official FAA website reads. The post went on to explain how a lithium-ion battery can undergo a process called “thermal runaway,” which results in it heating up.

There are various factors that can cause the thermal runaway. The process can happen if the battery is damaged, overheated, overcharged, exposed to water, or even improperly packed. “Thermal runaway can also occur on its own due to manufacturing defects,” the FAA website notes.

Looking to charge your knowledge on flying with lithium batteries? Any spare (uninstalled) lithium-ion and lithium metal batteries, including power banks and cell phone battery charging cases, must be placed in carry-on bags only. Power up on more here: https://t.co/Gp23PwgXQL. pic.twitter.com/y8y1DWML3Z — TSA (@TSA) February 18, 2025

Spare lithium-ion and lithium metal batteries must be carried in the carry-on baggage only, according to the FAA. The website explains that when a passenger is travelling, any spare lithium batteries and power banks should be with them in the aircraft cabin. “The battery terminals must be protected from short circuit,” the administration adds.

The FAA reassured passengers that the crew on every flight has been briefed about what to do in case of a lithium battery fire in the cabin. The administration notes that crew members have been trained to “recognize and respond” if a situation arises. Passengers are urged to immediately report to a cabin crew member if their lithium battery or device shows signs of overheating.