TSA Issues New Travel Rules—Here’s What You’ll Need for US Air Travel!

A warning has been issued that everyone above the age of 18 who wishes to travel by plane after May 7 will be required to present a specific document or be turned away. According to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials, in order to board a commercial aeroplane in the United States, passengers must have a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver’s license, instruction permit, or identification card, or another approved form of ID.

If tourists and other travellers do not have one of the permitted forms of ID, they can expect to be delayed at the TSA security checkpoint beginning May 7. According to officials, the length of the delay will be decided by the number of other passengers who do not have a REAL ID-compliant credential or another form of identification accepted by the TSA for identity verification.

If you use a driver’s license as identification when you fly and it isn’t REAL ID-compliant, the TSA will turn you away starting May 7. Here’s how to tell if your license is already compliant.https://t.co/y0vBZLdgLx — Clark Howard (@ClarkHoward) April 8, 2025

TSA Federal Security Director Kc Wurtsbaugh stated, “With the federal enforcement of REAL ID just four weeks away, I can’t overstate the necessity of travellers being prepared. Take a few minutes now to decide what type of photo identification you will use to prove your identity the next time you travel by plane.

“If you need to apply for a REAL ID from the state of Montana, make plans to do so now. Even if you don’t have plans to travel by air now, your plans could change. Now is the time to make a plan.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of BZN Brian Sprenger added: “On behalf of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN), we would like to remind all travelers that possessing proper identification is essential for ensuring a smooth and efficient travel experience. We strongly encourage travelers to verify they have a valid form of ID ahead of time. This simple step will help ensure a seamless journey.”

Passengers can prevent delays in air travel by verifying that their identification credential is REAL-ID compatible or bringing another approved form of ID.

Apart from a state-issued driver’s license or identification card, the TSA offers a comprehensive list of approved pieces of identification that can be submitted at the security checkpoint for identity verification. Alternative forms of acceptable identification include a U.S. passport or passport card, any government-issued passport, a Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler card, such as a Global Entry or SENTRI card, active duty and retired military ID, including IDs issued to dependents, an ID card issued by any federally recognised tribe, and the Transportation Worker Identification Credential.

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, enacting the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to establish baseline security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. The Act also prevented federal entities, including the TSA, from recognising state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards that did not satisfy the minimal requirements.

REAL ID is designed to increase the dependability and accuracy of driver’s licenses and identity cards while limiting terrorists’ and others’ capacity to avoid discovery by using counterfeit identification.

If you don’t have a Real ID yet & plan to fly, here’s the alternatives & how the process will work. Source:https://t.co/rUuvsOecYc pic.twitter.com/TprJN1nxiw — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) April 12, 2025

Signs are currently posted at airports across the country informing the public that REAL ID-compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of identification will be required for commercial air travel beginning May 7, 2025. More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at www.tsa.gov/real-id.

Adult passengers aged 18 and older must present acceptable identification at the airport checkpoint in order to fly: