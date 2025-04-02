It was only a few days back that the National Security Advisor of the Donald Trump administration, Mike Waltz had found himself in a tough position after he had added the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, in a group chat on Signal where attacks on Yemen were discussed. The group consisted of other high ranking government officials and Goldberg was definitely not supposed to be there.

While there already calls for his resignation following the Signal fiasco, Waltz has found himself in new trouble as The Washington Post reported critically on his Gmail usage on April 1, 2025. The report mentioned that Waltz used his Gmail account to send his work schedule and other important documents.

What turned out to be even more concerning was that apparently a senior aide of Waltz did the same, as The Washington Post mentioned, “A senior Waltz aide used the commercial email service for highly technical conversations with colleagues at other government agencies involving sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict, according to emails reviewed by The Post. While the NSC official used his Gmail account, his interagency colleagues used government-issued accounts, headers from the email correspondence show.”

However, The White House came to Waltz’s rescue as they confirmed that Waltz had indeed “received emails and calendar invites from legacy contacts on his personal email” but “cc’d government accounts” since the very beginning of the Trump administration. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes also supported Waltz, as he said, Waltz “has never sent classified material over his personal email account or any unsecured platform.”

Yet another sloppy, reckless sign of incompetence by a national security team with no respect for our nation’s most sensitive intelligence. How is Mike Waltz still serving? He must be fired or resign. https://t.co/17ZDMB0d0L — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 1, 2025

He further added that the article by The Post was “the latest attempt to distract the American people from President Trump’s successful national security agenda.” When asked about Waltz aide who is also mentioned in the article, Hughes could not provide any information on that as he said that the newspaper did not share any sensitive information with The White House.

He further stated, “Any correspondence containing classified material must only be sent through secure channels and all NSC staff are informed of this.” While the Signal controversy had not even died down, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave her statement about the same to the media, saying, “the case is closed, and the president continues to have confidence in his national security advisor.”

Waltz had owned up to his mistake as he spoke to Laura Ingraham of Fox News and said he took “full responsibility” for what happened and also added, “I built the group; my job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.” While pressure is mounting up on Waltz, Donald Trump has also shown his support to both Hegseth and Waltz as he tagged the whole fiasco as a “witch hunt.”

Two back to back security concerns are definitely not looking good for Waltz and it now remains to be seen if the Trump administration takes any steps to address the breaches that have been claimed to be happening because of Waltz.