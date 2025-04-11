Social Security Administration Invalidates SSNs of 6,000 Immigrants—Could This Be Trump’s Plan To Force ‘Self-Deportation’?

Joe Biden’s administration introduced an app called CBP One. This app was used to allow immigrants to move into the country, gave them social security number and helped them make an appointment with the immigration office. This was planned and executed to reduce the number of people stuck at the border.

Donald Trump took over the office with only one agenda, to reverse every decision taken by Joe Biden. He recently asked all the immigrants who entered the USA through the app to self-deport or face prison.

The Trump administration’s next move to encourage immigrants to self-deport included canceling their social security. Without social security, they can not get any job or financial assistance. They can not avail of any banking facility either.

This decision will also make thousands of living immigrants deceased in official Social Security Administration (SSA) records. This effectively dissolves their Social Security numbers and prevents them from accessing jobs and basic services.

This step is being seen as an effort to self-deport. It is considered to be a more humane approach than arresting illegal immigrants and sending them to jail or detention centers. This move has been reported by several major new outlets too.

The Donald Trump administration has cancelled the Social Security numbers of over 6,300 migrants with legal status. pic.twitter.com/7BqYWaC1qW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2025

The whole plan is based on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) death file. SSA keeps a record of those who have died. This information is not for the public. However, law enforcement agencies can request this data in certain situations.

The Trump administration has moved the social security numbers of more than 6000 immigrants from the CBP app to the death file. In failure to self-deport, law enforcement agencies will fish out the details of alleged immigrants and then arrest them.

By moving the names of these people into the death master file, the government has rendered these social security numbers inactive and ineligible. It will make it impossible for them to open bank accounts, work lawfully, or obtain numerous essential services.

You work long enough in a country to earn retirement benefits and then Boom. You’re destitute. As requested by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, the Social Security Administration classified thousands of immigrants as dead, as part of Trump crackdown pic.twitter.com/U5K4D7Qkxw — Fran Murphy (@frmurphyiii) April 10, 2025

Among these, 6000 people are immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti. These people were given humanitarian parole under the Biden administration. They were allowed to reside in the United States. They underwent a background check and were then allowed to work in the country, too. Now, their legal identities have been removed from the government’s view with a simple bureaucratic switch flick.

However, a federal judge temporarily blocked attempts to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants by the administration.

A Texas-based judge has blocked the Trump administration from continuing to deport migrants without hearing under the Alien Enemies Act, for now. Podcast: https://t.co/Xydlz7NSp1 ⁠https://t.co/fBYClXDpkh — Progress Texas (@ProgressTX) April 10, 2025

The number of people killed by the program is rising as protests and legal challenges increase. Families have complained about not having enough money for cash paychecks, rent, or healthcare. People are being forced to make the painful choice of leaving the nation they now call home. If not, then living in the United States without legal status will be a very stressful and dangerous situation.