TSA Expands Carry-On Rules—Here Are 11 Items You Can Now Bring in Full Size

It has been since a couple of decades that the flight passengers of the United States could only fly with liquids in 3.4-ounce (100 ml) containers that is compressed inside a quart-size clear plastic bag. However it seems like TSA is looking forward to revolutionizing the rules.

Sources say that the TSA is initiating this as a counter-terrorism measure, which is crafted to restrict attack using liquid explosives, with 100 ml being the maximum amount that can aid in detonating within a cabin without causing any sort of disastrous damage. These changes will eventually minimize the risks of any type of hazardous materials that can slip through the security screenings, going unnoticed.

However, with the emergence of the new computed tomography scanners it is now possible to analyze the contents in the bottles and there’s an ongoing process of installing those in the nation’s busiest airports. This reflects on the fact that there will soon be full-size items will e available on the roster once again and to be precise, the TSA is releasing a list of 11 items that will no longer be applicable to the three-ounce rule. Meanwhile there are also some significant changes incoming to over 4,000 Wells Fargo locations nationwide.

The items that the TSA are bringing are –

Wet Batteries

Biological Specimens

Food and drink for infants and toddlers

Over-the-counter medications

Prescription medications in gel, liquid or aerosol form

Live fish transported in water

Breast milk or baby formula

Ice packs or gel packs for medically necessary items

Fresh eggs

Liquid-filled teethers

Duty-free items sealed in a tamper-evident bag

And it doesn’t even end here, because if things go as per the plan, some of the additional things that could join the list are – shampoo, sunscreen, perfume, etc. It is highly anticipated that the list of these permissible liquids will eventually grow throughout 2025. The areas where this technology has been introduced till now are – Atlanta, JFK, and LAX, the country’s busiest airports.

However, every airport of the country hasn’t adopted this rule yet so it is recommended that you check the airports’ rules in its website before you leave your house.

You can download the free My TSA app, which features a handy “What can I bring?” tool that can help you to find out the things you can accompany yourself being in the air. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA. Travelers may also send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland, said in a previous interview, ‘know the contents of your carry-on bag.’ He further stated, “It’s best to begin packing for travel with an empty bag, because that way travelers are less likely to see their carry-on bag trigger an alarm. If you start with an empty bag, you know with certainty that you do not have anything prohibited inside.