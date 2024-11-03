Trump's New Video of Harris 'Taken Through a Window' Called Out As 'Creepy' and 'Stalkery'

The Kamala Harris campaign had previously criticized former President Donald Trump for backing out of numerous mainstream media interviews, suggesting that the 78-year-old GOP candidate was "exhausted." In contrast, a video of Harris yawning has now gone viral, circulated by Trump's campaign, which claimed that it’s Harris who is showing signs of exhaustion. However, when Trump shared the clip on his X (formerly Twitter) account, it sparked backlash from viewers. The footage of Harris seemed to have been filmed through the window of an aircraft at night.

Trump shared the video along with the text stating, "KAMALA IS LOW ENERGY." Commenting on this, several social media users reminded Trump of his lack of energy, as reported by HuffPost. One person wrote, "BREAKING: Kamala Harris yawns. Creepy 78-year-old stalker posts video of her taken through a window." Another X user wrote, "Where’s your energy to do another debate? Seems like it kind of petered out after that first 1. I know you’ve done Rogan and rallies, rambling on about windmills, toilets, and nondescript UFC fighters (which had Rogan confused) but you seem to be ducking a rematch. Voters notice."

A third person shared a video clip of Trump's verbal gaffes and wrote, "That’s how most people look at the end of a super busy day and especially when you are out campaigning some 18-hour days!! Also, she is not standing in front of the crowd and doing this. Is she??" A fourth X user defended Harris and wrote, "From the guy that fell asleep at his own trial and at the RNC while he was being nominated. She probably just saw something on the Internet that you posted and was bored with your rhetoric." In an opinion article, Mediaite editor Colby Hall also described Trump as a stalker.

Hall remarked that while Trump’s tactics are often predictable, this latest move stands out as an exceptionally crass and poor way to go after a political rival. He pointed out that it's hardly surprising coming from Trump, a man infamous for mocking women's appearances and plastic surgery. Hall questioned how sharing a secretly filmed clip of Harris yawning in private could win over female voters. He speculated that it might have been an attempt to shift attention away from the backlash Trump faced after what some critics saw as a low-energy event at Mar-a-Lago during his closing argument of the campaign.

Last month, ahead of an afternoon rally, Harris didn’t hold back when she told reporters that Trump was unfit, unstable, and a threat to democracy. However, it seems she hit a sore spot when she brought up a report suggesting Trump was exhausted. Harris’s statement came as she tried to raise a concern about Trump’s health in the final stretch of the campaign. Trump quickly shot back when asked about her remarks, dismissing Harris as a "loser" and claiming she never shows up to events. Meanwhile, concerns about Trump’s energy level have been mounting as he’s pulled out of several mainstream media interviews, as reported by AP News.