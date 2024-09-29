Donald Trump's Bid to Win Over Women Voters Leaves Many Saying 'This Is Creepy'

Former President Donald Trump is trying a new approach to win over women voters. Trump made some surprising claims about women's feelings towards him at a rally in Pennsylvania. "I always thought women liked me," he said. "I never thought I had a problem, but the fake news keeps saying women don't like me. I don't believe it." Polls are saying something interesting. They show that Vice President Kamala Harris is way ahead of Trump among women voters.

Donald Trump: "I make this statement to the great women of our country. Sadly, women are...more stressed, and depressed, and unhappy than they were four years ago...I will fix all of that and fast...I am your protector. I want to be your protector." pic.twitter.com/gdPQDjfaGx — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 24, 2024

These comments quickly spread online and prompted a wave of reactions from social media users. Many found Trump's words creepy and unsettling. @AnastasiaforKam, "This coming from the guy who was found liable for sexual assault, cheated on all 3 of his wives, and buried one of them on a golf course." @OhNoSheTwitnt wrote: "Hi. Woman here. Call me crazy, but this isn't making me feel safe."

This coming from the guy who was found liable for sexual assault, cheated on all 3 of his wives and buried one of them on a golf course. 🙄 — Anastasia beaverhausen🌻🍀😷💉💙🫂🇺🇲🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@AnastasiaforKam) September 24, 2024

Many others echoed these sentiments. "This is…. creepy," tweeted The Seneca Project. "Creepy, weird, and damn offensive," said user @evenbev. "This should sound familiar to women in abusive relationships," noted Shirley Kelly. Charles Campisi stated, "This is the language of Fahrenheit 451, 1984's Big Brother and the Third Reich all rolled into one."

This should sound familiar to women in abusive relationships. https://t.co/WIJEFBL5eL — Shirley Kelly (@ShirleyKelly16) September 24, 2024

Trump then went on to paint a grim picture of women's lives in America today. He claimed women are depressed, poor, anxious, and unsafe. But he had a solution to offer: himself as their "protector." "Because I am your protector," Trump declared. "I want to be your protector. As president, I have to be your protector, I hope you don't make too much of it." He continued with a series of promises: "You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger, you're not gonna be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected and I will be your protector." Trump's words didn't stop there. He added, "Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free. You will no longer be thinking about abortion."

Trump’s past with women sheds light on why his comments are making waves. Some of his infamous lines include "grab them by the pussy" and misogynistic remarks at Vice President Harris. Plus, he’s been hit with accusations of sexual misconduct. All of this gives people a lot to think about when he speaks. A jury found him liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll last year. Jonathan Chait of New York magazine compared Trump's latest comments to "creepy abuser logic."

Ja'han Jones, writing for MSNBC, pointed out similarities between Trump's rhetoric and that of "pickup artists" popular in the MAGA movement. Jones wrote, "Trump's portrayal of himself as some kind of superhero who can solve every single American woman's problems is emblematic of a broader movement of misogynistic men who see women as meek targets for their manipulation," as per MSNBC.