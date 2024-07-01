Biden Won’t Drop out of the Election Race, Agrees for a Second Debate in September Instead

President Joe Biden’s dull performance against Donald Trump in the recent CNN presidential debate left many Democrats questioning if he should have a second term in the White House. Despite the backlash, Biden has said that he intends to win the November election and has rejected growing calls to drop out of the election race. His advisors have also confirmed his plans of partaking in a second debate in September, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Antonio Masiello

Biden campaign spokesperson, Seth Schuster, said, “Of course, he’s not dropping out." Another spokesperson, Lauren Hitt, also asserted the same. Her statement came after Biden's firm remarks to disappointed supporters after exiting the debate stage in Atlanta. As reported by The Guardian, Biden said, “Let’s keep going." On Friday, during a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, he assured, “I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done.”

He added, “The choice in this election is simple. Donald Trump will destroy our democracy. I will defend it," as reported by AP News. Referring to his candidacy, he further said, “When you get knocked down, you get back up.” Hours before introducing the president in Raleigh, North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper also reflected on the debate. He said, “Well, the president didn’t have a good night, but neither did Donald Trump with lie after lie and his dark vision for America. We cannot send Donald Trump back to the White House. He’s an existential threat to our nation.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris reassured Biden supporters at a rally in Las Vegas. She said, “This race will not be decided by one night in June. This race will be decided by you. By us. Who sits in the White House next year will be determined by what we together do in these next 130 days.” After the debate, Democrat Steve Schmidt, however, opined, "Biden lost the country tonight, and will not get it back. If Trump is a threat and democracy is on the line, then Biden must step aside."

Prominent Democrats have been giving their support, albeit cautiously, to the elderly president. Hillary Clinton, for instance, tweeted, "The choice in this election remains very simple. It's a choice between someone who cares about you -your rights, your prospects, your future - versus someone who's only in it for himself. I'll be voting Biden."

Former president Barack Obama also rallied in support. On X, he passionately argued, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November."