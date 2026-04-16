Trump’s New DHS Head Says ‘We Want Legal Immigration,’ Reveals Deportation Cost per Individual

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed the Trump administration would welcome “legal immigrants.” He also outlined a challenge related to deporting undocumented immigrants.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the Secretary shared his insights about legal immigration. The conversation was prompted by Ingraham highlighting ongoing immigration issues, which the Trump administration has been tackling.

Firstly, Mullin declared, “So, we want immigration; we want legal immigration.” He explained that the Trump administration encourages immigrants who enter the country legally. He said such immigrants strengthen the country.

🚨 JUST NOW — DHS SEC. MARKWAYNE MULLIN: “We want legal immigration. We are a nation of immigrants.” INGRAHAM: “The right kind of immigrants.” MULLIN: “That’s right.” INGRAHAM: “We want MASS DEPORTATIONS, Mr. Secretary! That’s what the American people voted for.” MULLIN: “We… pic.twitter.com/t8yT409Sys — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2026

Next, he claimed that America was a country of immigrants, which Ingraham responded to by saying, “The right kind of immigrants…” Mullin appeared surprised but then agreed to her correction.

Before he could continue explaining, Ingraham remarked about the “right kind of immigration.” She said, “We want mass deportations, Mr. Secretary. That’s what the American people have voted for.”

Once more, Mullin agreed with Ingraham’s statements and added that, currently, the agenda is to deport only illegal immigrants, both within the country and those who attempt to enter from other countries.

Mullin also highlighted a major challenge that the Trump administration is reportedly dealing with. He called it a “catch,” and an expensive one, to further the MAGA goal. When Ingraham asked about how much it costs to deport an individual, he replied, “$18,225.

At a pace of 1,000 illegal immigrants deported daily, the Trump administration is on track to deport about 1.4 million illegal immigrants by January 20, 2029. About 10 million illegal immigrants were encountered at the border during Biden’s term, millions of whom were allowed… https://t.co/QhPAnbvrmd — AF Post (@AFpost) March 8, 2026

That’s reportedly how much it costs “on average” to carry out deportation proceedings. Mullin proceeded to make a comparison between the Trump administration and the Biden administration led by former President Joe Biden.

Mullin claimed that during the Biden administration, 20 million individuals came to America, whom the Trump administration alleges are illegal immigrants. This number is reportedly unverified.

The secretary also commented on the reason behind such a high cost. He said, “Because of the way the laws are written.” Additionally, he said the laws also allow migrants to claim asylum, with costs for an attorney also covered within that cost.

“We’re a nation of immigrants “The right kind of immigrants” pic.twitter.com/F09btp1Fsm — The Moon (@TheBigMoon67) April 15, 2026

In the aftermath of Mullin’s remarks about the “right kind of immigrants,” many internet pundits expressed their confusion and scrutiny.

Popular political commentator Aaron Rupar shared a snippet of the conversation between Mullin and the Fox News host, prompting conversations on X. Many netizens quoted the Secretary and asked, “The right kind of immigrants?”

An individual highlighted, “70 percent of those arrested by ICE and deported have no criminal conviction at all.” To this, another netizen responded, saying, “Many of them have criminal charges that the States failed to pursue or indict them for.”

Similarly, another netizen suggested, “MAGA needs to consult their constitution, specifically the 14th Amendment.” Whether or not the Trump administration would offer further clarity remains to be seen. For now, Mullin and his department continue to work towards curbing immigration for the MAGA agenda.