Trump’s Net Worth Dips as Trump Media Stock Hits Record Low

President Donald Trump’s net worth took a hit this week as shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, dropped to their lowest level on record.

According to a Newsweek report, Trump lost nearly $54 million, or about 0.87%, over the past week on Forbes’ real-time billionaires list. The report revealed that Trump fell to No. 648 in the ranking as of March 20, down three spots from about 10 days ago. Earlier this month, Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $6.5 billion and ranked him No. 645 on its annual billionaires list.

The decline reflected a sharp drop in Trump Media stock, rather than his other assets. Yahoo Finance data cited by Newsweek showed the company’s shares closed at $8.66 on Thursday, their lowest level on record.

Historical price data on Yahoo Finance also reported a March 19 close of $8.66, with the stock trading as low as $8.48 during the session. A year ago, the stock was above $20, which means early investors have lost.

In March 2022 this was 97.54 a share. pic.twitter.com/zZ4ryepnCL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2026

Trump Media’s recent financial results show a business that is hemorrhaging money. Newsweek noted that the company reported a $712.1 million loss last year on $3.7 million in revenue. This compares to a $409 million loss in 2024 on $3.6 million in revenue. These figures indicate that revenue declined slightly while losses grew by over $200 million.

Despite the latest drop, Trump is still much wealthier than before his second term, according to Forbes’ March billionaire ranking. Newsweek mentioned that much of that wealth came from ventures outside traditional real estate, including crypto-related businesses linked to World Liberty Financial, as well as income from deals and activity at Trump-owned properties.

Forbes says that Trump gained an estimated $550 million over the last year from sales of crypto tokens issued by World Liberty Financial.

According to a new Forbes analysis, Donald Trump has increased his net worth by $1.4 billion over the past year. He is now worth $6.5 billion. pic.twitter.com/Trff59LA40 — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 11, 2026

Newsweek also reported that Trump’s fortune peaked at $7.3 billion as recently as September, before a decline in both crypto prices and Trump Media shares brought that figure down. The article stated that Forbes still views the president as having significantly increased his wealth since returning to the White House in January 2025, even as recent market losses eroded that total.

Forbes executive editor Luisa Kroll and deputy editor Giacomo Tognini wrote the following in a recent article: “Even if Trump’s assortment of new ventures goes to zero, the President will be just fine, having cashed out hundreds of millions before his most loyal investors realized the hollowness of what he’s selling.”

Trump Media has attempted various strategies to revive investor interest. Newsweek reported that the company announced a planned $6 billion merger in December with TAE Technologies, a nuclear fusion company that had recently received funding from the Department of Energy. The report stated that it remains unclear whether that deal will proceed.

The company has also acknowledged the business risk tied to Trump’s public image. Newsweek cited a statement, reported by the Los Angeles Times, warning that “the value of TMTG’s brand may diminish if the popularity of President Donald J. Trump were to suffer.” For now, the stock slide has already taken a significant toll on Trump’s paper wealth.

While Trump’s popularity with Americans has slumped heavily with the Iran war and the cost of living going up, he still remains popular with his MAGA base.