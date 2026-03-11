Trump Has Increased His Net Worth By More Than A Billion Since Last Year: Report

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has seen his personal fortune climb sharply, more than $1 billion in about a year. The growth is reportedly tied to a mix of crypto ventures, licensing deals, and some familiar real estate.

The new estimate comes from Forbes, which now places Trump’s net worth at roughly $6.5 billion. That’s about $1.4 billion higher than a year earlier. The jump nudged him up the magazine’s global billionaire ranking as well. He ranks at 645th place out of more than 3,400 billionaires.

A large part of the increase in his fortune comes from cryptocurrency. Trump’s business network moved aggressively into digital assets ahead of his return to office. One project in particular stands out — World Liberty Financial, a crypto firm Trump co-founded with investor Steve Witkoff, who now serves as a Middle East envoy in the administration. The company has reportedly sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of digital tokens.

Estimates vary, but some reports put Trump’s earnings from those token sales around $550 million. That’s a big shift for someone who once dismissed cryptocurrency as risky. Back in 2021, Trump described crypto in an interview as something that “seems like a scam.” The tone changed later. By the time he launched another presidential campaign, his fundraising website was accepting crypto donations.

Then came the meme coins. Just days before the 2025 inauguration, Trump launched a cryptocurrency token branded $TRUMP. Shortly afterward, Melania Trump introduced a similar digital coin called $MELANIA. The projects attracted huge attention online.

The Trump business empire then launched another venture. This time it was a stablecoin project called USD1, as the administration moved forward with federal crypto regulations.

Real estate still plays a key part in Trump’s portfolio. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has grown in value as membership demand increased. Forbes now estimates the Palm Beach property at roughly $560 million. It has become a regular gathering spot for political allies, donors and visiting business leaders.

So it’s only up 60% since 2016 while spy is up 300% Newsweek did an article on this in 2024 They specifically called out how Trump lost $$ during first presidency (so he didn’t enrich him self then but now he is?) Look at Obama and Clinton 100x’ing their net worth… — anon_Frontiersman (@Le_Frontiersman) March 11, 2026

There’s also the licensing machine. Trump has long made money by putting his name on products. That hasn’t slowed. Financial disclosures show millions in income tied to branded items like watches, sneakers and guitars. There was one unusual entry, however. About $3 million profit was made through a Bible project promoted alongside musician Lee Greenwood.

Other Trump ventures remain central to his balance sheet. His media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the social platform Truth Social, has been valued in the billions by some analysts despite relatively small annual revenues.

Legal developments have also shaped the numbers. Last year an appeals court set aside a civil fraud penalty in New York that had threatened to cost Trump more than $500 million. Removing that potential liability helped stabilize the overall estimate of his wealth.

The White House has said the president follows applicable ethics rules and that his companies are managed separately from official government decisions. His businesses continue to operate while he is in office, with family members and associates overseeing day-to-day operations. But the overall direction of Trump’s net worth since returning to power has been fairly clear — up all the way.