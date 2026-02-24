The Only Place You Won’t Find Trump’s Name – His Own Company’s Office

President Donald Trump’s name is stamped on hotels, golf courses and high-rise towers. But his name is nowhere to be found at the Florida headquarters of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.

The office is located on North Cattlemen Road in Sarasota and it is a three-story professional building. According to The Herald-Tribute, from the outside, it blends in with the rest of the block. With its neutral paint, tidy landscaping, and modest signage, there is nothing special about it. For a man whose very name is his brand, there is very little to identify Trump from its outward appearance.

Trump holds the majority of shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns the social media platform Truth Social. After merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp., it went public in 2024. This deal drew a lot of attention from federal regulators and investors.

Yet visitors to the Sarasota office will not see his name on the building directory in the lobby. In fact, a printed notice taped to the door of the upstairs leased suite reads, “No photos or video allowed. Visitors will be prosecuted.”

Donald Trump has one of the most recognizable names in the world. It’s everywhere, it seems, except for the Trump Media headquarters in Sarasota. https://t.co/S86VsITrW8 — PNJ (@pnj) February 24, 2026

Property records show that the building is owned by Gateway Professional Investment, not by Trump, and it is based in Altamonte Springs. State filings list three related entities operating from the address. They are Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., Trump Media LLC and Truth.Fi LLC.

Trump’s relationship with the company has never been steady. In 2022, he briefly served as a director. He then stepped down weeks before the company shared that it received subpoenas from the Securities and Exchange Commission and a federal grand jury. He returned as chairman the following here before he was removed again in 2024. He does remain its largest shareholder.

The contrast between branding styles is hard to ignore.

Trump’s name appears in large gold letters on Trump Tower in Manhattan. It has been licensed for hotels, residential buildings, golf clubs and a wide range of products over the decades. His name has also been floated for public landmarks. Florida lawmakers recently advanced a proposal to rename Palm Beach International Airport after him. There have been discussions in political circles about other naming tributes as well.

In Sarasota, however, there is nothing indicating Trump.

@EricTrump What a great opportunity for the Gold Coast and Queensland Australia. 🇦🇺🇺🇸 I did an episode in my podcast about trump towers coming to Australia. You and Mr trump have a lot of support from my fellow Australians

I’ll defiantly go there to visit sir pic.twitter.com/VtcboPusS3 — StringyBark Podcasts 🎙️🎤 🇦🇺⚔️❄️ (@Mulisha49) February 24, 2026

Trump has strong ties to the city. He held campaign rallies there in 2015 and 2016, with thousands of people attending in the Robarts Arena. He even hosted during a rainy event at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds in 2021. Local Republican leaders honored him twice as “Statesman of the Year” in the early 2010s.

Truth Social itself launched in 2022 after Trump was suspended from major social media platforms following the January 6 Capitol riot. The app was pitched as a space for “free expression” and quickly became a central channel for Trump’s public statements. When Trump Media began trading publicly, its stock price swung sharply, driven in part by retail investors and political supporters.

From the outside, though, the company’s Florida base keeps a low profile. There is just an ordinary office building with a paper warning on the door and a business registry that reads like any other.

For a brand built on visibility, the headquarters is almost understated.