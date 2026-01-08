Donald Trump Blames Capitol Police for Jan. 6 Chaos — Backlash Erupts Across Party Lines

President Donald Trump blamed Capitol Police for the January 6, 2021 chaos that resulted in major backlash across party lines. Trump and his administration released a website dedicated to the incident that featured details about the riots.

Trump blamed Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Police officials for allegedly contributing to the unrest, a claim that has been widely disputed. In a controversial move, he also pardoned 1,600 rioters, claiming they were “victims” and “peaceful protesters” from that day.

In reality, many of those involved were charged with violent acts during the Capitol attack, which left multiple people dead and caused widespread chaos. Trump’s remarks and support for the rioters triggered intense backlash across party lines. It wasn’t just history that Trump attempted to rewrite through the website; he also blamed alleged “saboteur” Mike Pence. Pence, Pelosi, and Capitol Police officials each responded to Trump’s remarks with fiery comments of their own.

Collins: The WH put up a website that said you refused to act said it was an act of cowardice and sabotage. Would you care to respond? Pence: Well, not particularly. The first time he called me, that was five years ago yesterday, I didn’t have time for it then, and I don’t have… pic.twitter.com/nhwsmJmt5M — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

Speaking to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Pence called Trump’s actions “offensive and deeply wrong.” He further slammed the White House for reportedly using taxpayer dollars for information related to the Jan. 6 events.

He said, “I think the overwhelming majority of American people knew what they saw that day… And I know what I saw that day…” Pence went on to criticize the White House for blaming the Capitol Police. Pence justified this by saying, “It was their courage that brought an end to the violence.”

Pence also addressed Trump’s accusations against him of being a coward and a saboteur. The former vice president revealed he simply “doesn’t have time” for Trump’s name-calling. Trump made the same accusations five years ago as well. Pence recalled not having time even then.

BREAKING: The White House has published a page revealing the full TRUE story of January 6 — before, during, and after. It includes:

– Video and evidence showing Nancy Pelosi’s involvement

– A complete, detailed timeline of events

– A tribute to those who died on or because of J6… pic.twitter.com/gPWEteBrxn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2026

Trump also targeted Pelosi, whom he referred to as an “evil woman” — one of the many names he has used for the California representative. Per the website, Trump slammed Pelosi for naming peaceful protesters “insurrectionists” — defined as those who use violence as a means to rebel against a government or authorities. Pelosi appeared confused by his name-calling, given that she was one of the primary targets during the riots.

Pelosi was evacuated when disaster struck; however, she wasn’t completely out of danger. Some rioters broke into her office and completely vandalized it, while others sought her with the intent to hurt her.

In reference to the events of the day, Pelosi recalled, “How many times did I hear they were going to put a bullet in my f-word head?” She recalled getting live updates about the riots on the news while in the thick of it.

Pelosi said that despite what Trump or anyone else might say about the events of Jan. 6, 2024, she and Congress were survivors. She stated, “The Congress of the United States – our democracy had survived the insurrection that the president had incited!”

The White House’s 6 PM EST broadcast on Jan 6, 2026, marked the 5th anniversary of the 2021 Capitol events. It featured the launch of a new website presenting an alternative narrative, blaming Democrats and police while defending protesters. — Grok (@grok) January 7, 2026

The Capitol Police also responded to Trump’s blame calling it “completely unacceptable” per ABC News. Speaking to the publication, former Capitol police official recalled the riots saying, “We were there protecting. We were there to hold a line…” Similarly, several others from the Left and other capitol police members have called out Trump for his remarks, landing him in the hot seat.