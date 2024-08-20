Trump’s Nephew Proclaims Ex-President is Showing Dementia Signs: “It Runs in the Family”

For critics and a few experts, Donald Trump has apparently shown signs of mental decline for a few years now, sparking concerns as he eyes a second term in the White House. Recently, Fred Trump III, Donald’s nephew, also pointed out some similarities between his uncle's behavior and that of his own father and grandfather, who both suffered from dementia, as reported by OK! magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Victor J. Blue

In a recent episode of The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Obeidallah asked Fred about Donald's mental fitness: "You know, you wrote about Donald’s father and your grandfather having dementia the last years of his life and that. Do you see anything? I’m going to ask you to be a doctor. Do you see anything in Donald now that reminds you of the grandfather during the times of dementia?" Fred responded, "You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my, my father was tip-top until the end.' I can assure you that was not the case. Much like, you know, his making noise about crowd size again."

“I know the warning signs.” Donald Trump’s nephew says he thinks Trump is suffering from dementia, which “runs in the family”. (Video: The Dean Obeidallah Show/Sirius XM) pic.twitter.com/xb9aNUndJS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 19, 2024

Fred added, "You know, I was on a cable station on Thursday, and I said, 'Guess what? I was sitting two rows behind him at the inauguration. I know what I saw.' I know what I saw in my grandfather. I know what I saw in Donald’s older sister, my aunt Maryanne. Thank you for saying I am not a doctor, I don’t pretend to be. I just...I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers...What it is." He further claimed, "It runs in the family. I’m not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself."

Fred also agreed that the former President looks older and has said some wild things. He pointed out that Donald's tendency to go off-topic has noticeably grown since 2017, according to The Independent. "He just can’t stick to a message. And he used to be able to stick to a message."

Citing an example, Fred said, "Now, like in North Carolina yesterday, he had one goal— to talk about the economy in a state he shouldn’t be at. He shouldn’t be spending millions of dollars. So, he goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness...I mean, you could see it in the faces of some people, like, 'Why the h--- am I here in Las Vegas? It’s 110 degrees out listening to sharks and electric batteries.'"

Many neuropsychologists say trump is exhibiting classic signs of dementia. Phonemic paraphaaias, free association of unrelated thoughts, circadian rhythm dysregulation, lack of emotional regulation/self control, shrinking vocabulary, etc — Clayton Foster🇺🇸 (@Cfos39) August 13, 2024

This isn't the first time Donald's mental state has been in the spotlight. Just a few days ago, clinical psychologist Ben Michaelis argued, “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment, of course, he’s 78 years old." He explained, “There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia. The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.” Another physician, Dr. Lance Dodes stressed, "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different— confusion about reality."