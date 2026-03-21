Trump’s Health Draws Attention Following Controversial ‘Dead by June’ Remark About GOP Lawmaker

President Donald Trump’s comments about a fellow Republican’s medical issue have raised concerns about his own health. He controversially said earlier this month that Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida “would be dead by June” without help from White House doctors.

Trump said the comment during a March 16 appearance at the White House while sitting next to House Speaker Mike Johnson. He first talked about a lawmaker who was “very ill and looked like he wasn’t going to make it,” before turning to Johnson and asking him to explain. Johnson said Rep. Neal Dunn had received a “terminal diagnosis,” and Trump added, “He would be dead by June.” Johnson quickly replied, “OK, that wasn’t public.”

This exchange caught attention because Dunn had not revealed that diagnosis publicly. Dunn, 73, announced in January that he would not seek another term for Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family. His office did not immediately respond to requests for comment after Trump’s remarks.

Trump stated that Dunn was facing “a heart problem” and praised White House doctors for their assistance in arranging treatment. Johnson mentioned that Dunn later received emergency care at Walter Reed and now has “a new lease on life.” Trump added that his concern was both personal and political, saying, “Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote.”

here’s another view of Trump’s neck ailment today, along with three photos showing that the rash-like injury was also visible last Friday when Trump traveled to Texas (photos via Getty and by Andrew Harnik, Mandel Ngan, and Roberto Schmidt) pic.twitter.com/raSxBQVY92 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2026

The comments reignited the ongoing debate about Trump and medical transparency. The Guardian reported that Trump’s willingness to discuss another person’s condition has brought renewed scrutiny to how the White House manages inquiries about his own health. This attention has included questions this month about a noticeable rash on his neck.

Earlier this month, White House physician Sean Barbabella stated that Trump was using “a very common cream” on the right side of his neck for “a preventative skin treatment.” Barbabella mentioned that the treatment would last a week and that redness could remain visible for several weeks. Reuters reported that the White House did not provide further details about the condition being treated.

The White House has dismissed claims that Trump is secretly hiding a health condition. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales stated that Trump’s health “remains exceptional” and called the criticism a “non-issue,” according to The Guardian.

Trump: Mike called and said sir we’re up by three but we’re going to lose one by June. I said who? He said Neil Dunn, he was terminal really bad heart. There’s nothing they can do. I said that’s bad, number one it was bad because I liked him, number two it was bad because I… pic.twitter.com/9F8lSK1U32 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

The president, who is three months shy of his 80th birthday, has often claimed his physical stamina and mental sharpness are unmatched as part of his public persona while criticizing political opponents over their age and fitness, particularly former President Joe Biden. Trump’s comment is another instance of how aging world leaders become a political topic, with both Biden and the president being the oldest presidents in U.S history

Dunn’s health scare would have kept Republicans up at night as they hold a slim majority in the House. They are also facing a tightly contested midterms in November as polls suggest the Democrats are heading to a big win. Johnson shared that he had recently spoken with Dunn, who felt healthy and encouraged.