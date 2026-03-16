Trump’s ‘Dead by June’ Claim About a Republican’s Medical Condition Sparks Shock

President Donald Trump surprised a room of Republican leaders on Monday by revealing private information about the health of Rep. Neal Dunn. He told attendees that the Florida congressman has received a serious medical prognosis related to a heart condition.

Trump made these comments during an event with House Speaker Mike Johnson. While discussing the slim margins Republicans hold in Congress, Trump mentioned Dunn’s past medical condition. He said doctors once warned that Dunn might be “dead by June.”

The remark seemed to catch Johnson off guard, and after Trump spoke, the speaker responded, “That wasn’t public,” as reported by The Independent and clips circulating on X.

Dunn, 73, had not shared the diagnosis publicly before, and his office did not immediately respond to Trump’s comments at the time of writing this report.

Earlier this year, Dunn announced he would not run for reelection in 2026. He said he made this decision after talking with his family, but did not mention any serious health concerns.

TRUMP: We had one man who was very ill. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it. Should I mention his name? Do you want to mention it? MIKE JOHNSON: Rep. Neal Dunn of Florida had some real health challenges TRUMP: His diagnosis was he would be dead by June JOHNSON: Okay,… pic.twitter.com/niFCmQFV7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2026

In his January retirement announcement, Dunn said he planned to finish his term representing Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

Trump told the audience that after learning about Dunn’s condition, he helped connect the congressman with doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump stated Dunn had surgery there and credited the medical team with saving his life.

Johnson also discussed Dunn’s recovery at the event, telling those present that the Florida Republican had improved after the procedure. Dunn, a physician and an Army veteran, has served in Congress since 2017. Before his political career, he worked as a urologist and served in the U.S. Army.

More than 260,000 public servants employed at @DHSgov are going without pay while Democrats play politics with our homeland security for nearly a full month. This is inexcusable. It’s time to END this shutdown. https://t.co/yb7sdJ4JSY — Dr. Neal Dunn (@DrNealDunnFL2) March 12, 2026

This moment gained attention due to how the information became public. The event included party leaders and reporters, and Trump’s comments were made while television cameras were filming. He seemed to enjoy the moment, patting Johnson on the back.

The disclosure came as House Republicans continue to hold a narrow majority in Congress. Party leaders have admitted privately that the health of lawmakers can impact the balance of power in the chamber. Since January, House Republicans have been operating with just a two-seat majority, after the death of California Rep. Doug Lamalfa and the resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Even one absence can complicate voting on significant legislation when margins are tight and Rep. Thomas Massie is more of an independent, who doesn’t always vote with Trump.

Dunn has continued to serve in Congress since announcing his retirement and has not suggested he plans to leave office before his term ends.

His district covers a large portion of Florida’s Panhandle and has consistently elected Republicans for years. The seat is expected to remain competitive among GOP candidates once Dunn steps down.

Dunn’s office also did not share additional details about the diagnosis mentioned by Trump or the treatment he received. For now, the congressman continues his work on Capitol Hill as he prepares to complete his final term in the House.