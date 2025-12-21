GOP Lawmaker Provides Evidence Trump Team Is Breaking The Law

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie accused the Trump administration over the weekend of breaking a law signed by President Donald Trump. He argued that the DOJ has not followed the requirements for releasing materials related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie stated that the DOJ did not adhere to the clear instructions outlined in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed and Trump signed into law. The statute requires the department to supply lawmakers with specific internal communications that explain decisions about omissions, redactions, or withheld materials linked to the Epstein files.

Instead of providing those records, Massie said the DOJ sent Congress a letter claiming privilege and detailing its review process. He argues this response does not satisfy the law’s requirements.

“The Trump administration is breaking the law,” Massie wrote, pointing to what he sees as a direct conflict between the statute’s wording and the department’s actions.

Massie emphasized the exact language of the law and compared it with the DOJ’s response. The law clearly instructs the department to produce internal communications related to decisions about charging, not charging, investigating, or not investigating Epstein or his associates, as well as communications related to managing, altering, or omitting related records.

“Compare the language of the Epstein Files Transparency Act that directs the DOJ to provide internal communications regarding their decisions to the DOJ’s letter to Congress claiming privilege to omit materials related to decisions because they weren’t specified by law,” Massie wrote.

Compare Language of Epstein Files Transparency Act directing DOJ to provide internal communications regarding their decisions Versus DOJ letter to Congress asserting privilege to omit materials related to decisions, because they weren’t specified by law THEY ARE FLAUNTING LAW pic.twitter.com/O8ydW5XOnq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 20, 2025

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was created amid bipartisan pressure for more disclosure about how the federal government handled Epstein-related investigations. The law sets deadlines for disclosure and limits the types of information that can be withheld, while still protecting the identities of victims and some legally restricted materials.

According to Massie, the DOJ’s choice to rely on a summary letter instead of releasing the internal communications undermines congressional oversight and violates the plain wording of the statute.

The Justice Department has stated it is producing large amounts of Epstein-related records and has stressed the need to review materials carefully to protect victims and meet legal obligations. In communications to lawmakers, DOJ officials said they are reviewing documents on an ongoing basis and expect to release more in the coming weeks.

However, Massie’s criticism centers on the difference between providing the original records and just describing decisions through correspondence. He insists that Congress specifically required access to internal discussions and communications, not explanations for why such materials might be withheld.

This adds to the growing scrutiny about how the DOJ is handling the release of the Epstein files. The criticism has come from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. The main issue appears to be the redaction, with some skeptical they are attempting to protect more than just Epstein’s victims.

Massie, a frequent critic of executive overreach regardless of party, has described the issue as one of statutory compliance rather than politics. His posts emphasized that the law in question was not imposed on the administration by political opponents but was enacted with congressional approval and signed by the president himself.