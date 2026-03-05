Greene Torches MAGA ‘Lies’ Claiming Killing Kids Could Bring Back Jesus

Former MAGA U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Christians this week against believing claims that killing children in foreign conflicts could help bring about the return of Jesus. Her message seemed like a rebuke aimed at voices within the pro-Trump movement during the escalating conflict in Iran.

Greene shared her thoughts on X, writing, “If your church leaders and elected leaders are telling you the way to bring Jesus back is by killing innocent children of innocent foreign people you’ve never met in a foreign land you’ve never been to, then you’re believing the lies of wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing.”

MTG appeared to share an image of the mass graveyard for the school girls killed on the first day of the Iran conflict. Early reports suggested it was an Israeli missile, but it has yet to be confirmed.

This comment came during a heated debate among conservative activists and religious figures regarding the ongoing military conflict involving Iran and Israel. Some discussions online have connected this war to end-times interpretations of Christian prophecy, prompting Greene to respond publicly.

In her post, Greene urged believers to rely on traditional Christian teachings instead of what she called apocalyptic language circulating in parts of the political right. The statement quickly spread across social media, drawing reactions from both supporters and critics.

If your church leaders and elected leaders are telling you the way to bring Jesus back is by killing innocent children of innocent foreign people you’ve never met in a foreign land you’ve never been to, then your believing the lies of wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing. pic.twitter.com/t2vyHExYWj — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 4, 2026

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, built a national profile as one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies during her time in Congress. Recently, she has broken with several figures in the MAGA movement over the Epstein Files and the America First agenda.

Trump entered office promising to avoid new foreign wars, yet U.S. forces are now engaged in ongoing military operations related to the confrontation with Iran. This has led to a split in MAGA world with several prominent conservatives criticizing the move or breaking with Trump altogether.

Greene has claimed that this conflict contradicts the anti-intervention message that inspired many of Trump’s supporters. In earlier statements and social media posts, she criticized the idea of increasing U.S. involvement in foreign wars and called for greater restraint from Washington.

By using biblical imagery and warning Christians about “wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing,” Greene suggested that political messages regarding the war were wrapped in religious language that misrepresents Christian teachings.

Greene did not name specific individuals, but her tweet came after a complaint stated that a commander told troops that Trump was ‘chosen by Jesus’ to begin the conflict in Iran.

Some users praised Greene for challenging what they saw as extreme rhetoric tied to the war, while MAGA diehards accused her of disloyalty.

Greene has been one of the most controversial figures in Republican politics for years. First elected to Congress in 2020, she gained a reputation for her loyalty to Trump and for spreading controversial claims on social media.

Her latest post adds another chapter to the ongoing disputes within the MAGA coalition as the Iran conflict escalates and political tensions rise ahead of the upcoming election cycle.