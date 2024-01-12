Former President Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing him, his kids, and the Trump Organization, during his continuing civil fraud trial. But Trump's most recent attack was widely mocked and turned out to be historically incorrect.

Trump held James accountable for Exxon's 1989 decision to relocate its headquarters from New York to Texas during a press conference held outside of the courtroom. The sole issue with this allegation is that James was chosen to serve as the attorney general of New York in 2018, which was 29 years after Exxon moved, reports HuffPost.

This historically questionable assertion joins an increasing number of lies made by the former president, who is currently dealing with significant legal issues on several fronts. The center of Trump's recent attacks on the legal system has been the civil fraud trial, which centers on claims of misrepresenting firm assets to obtain better financial terms.

Many on social media pointed out the glaring historical chronological discrepancy as they ridiculed Trump for his flawed blame game. The event is indicative of a pattern of unfounded allegations and disinformation that Trump has disseminated regularly, especially in response to legal challenges.

In the most recent courtroom drama, Trump again accused James and Judge Arthur Engoron of being biased against him, per The Guardian. After denouncing both parties, Trump left the courtroom, accusing James of pursuing the matter for her political benefit, including a purportedly "failed" bid for governor. Trump resisted Engoron's attempts to exert control over the matter, insisting that James bear responsibility for the supposed damage she caused to his business.

My dad worked for Exxon in NYC. They started to transfer NY employees to Houston in the 1970's. — Dave #VoteBlue (@dwh112655) January 11, 2024

Attorney Christopher Kise, who is leading Trump's legal team, called the case "insane" and described it as a "victimless" offense. Kise's dismissal of the allegations contrasts dramatically with the prosecution's insistence on punitive punishments, including a $370 million fine and a lifelong ban from the real estate business for Trump, reports NBC News.

The prosecution's contention during the closing arguments—which was vital to the business's activities in the middle of the 2010s—that the Trump Organization obtained loans based on exaggerated financial statements was highlighted. Kevin Wallace, the state attorney, underlined that the loans were essential to the company because they let Trump seek improvements and run for president.

Listen, don’t let facts get in the way of a good story. — Warren (@swd2) January 11, 2024

Following his hearings from both sides, Judge Engoron declared that he would provide a verdict before the end of the month. Both Trump's ongoing political aspirations and his legal issues have turned their attention to the high-stakes trial.

Trump's criticism of the legal system has been more prominent amid the courtroom drama, as seen by an examination of his social media posts on Truth Social. The former president has frequently attacked the judges and prosecutors who have worked on his cases on the internet, frequently portraying himself as the victim of a partisan conspiracy.

