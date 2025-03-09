Trump’s Chilling WW3 Warning, Says ‘Monster’ Nukes Could End the World!

President Donald Trump has criticized “climate lunatics,” claiming that the “dangers” of nuclear weapons are more important to him than climate change.

Trump claimed that nuclear weapons, which are “big monsters,” posed the “greatest” threat to the nation in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

“I listen to these climate lunatics, and they talk about global warming, and they say the ocean is gonna rise one-eighth of an inch over the next 300 years. And nobody ever talks about nuclear weapons…they don’t talk about the dangers of a nuclear weapon, which could happen tomorrow,” Trump said.

🔥Climate lunatics’ think global warming is ‘existential threat’ – but nuclear weapons that can ‘blow your head off’ are REAL risk for humanity, Trump told Fox News.

🔉 pic.twitter.com/u8Rh64z4dI — BiffBifford™ 🇺🇸 (@TBifford) March 9, 2025

“I watched Biden for years say…our greatest existential threat was the climate…I said no, the greatest is sitting in shelves in various countries called nuclear weapons that are big monsters that can blow your heads off for miles and miles and miles,” Trump added.

It comes days after Trump claimed to have written to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, asking for a new agreement to limit Tehran’s quickly developing nuclear program and to replace the one from which he withdrew America during his first term in office.

The offer was turned down by Khamenei on Saturday, who stated that any discussions with the US would be focused on limiting Iran’s missile range and regional impact. He claimed that a “bullying government” was relentless, although he did not specifically mention the US.

‘Climate lunatics’ obsess over weather but ignore nukes Nuclear weapons ‘are big MONSTERS that blow your heads off from miles and miles — Trump’s grim war warning https://t.co/mBJkEz8K3b pic.twitter.com/Oc9EDxImhB — RT (@RT_com) March 9, 2025

Social media users criticised Trump’s remarks from the Fox interview heavily and weren’t pleased. “Trump is WEAVING with this response, recycling the same nonsense he spouts at his rally speeches,” an X user commented.

Another added, “The only reason nuclear weapons would be a concern today is because of the instability Trump has brought upon the world.” During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump was upfront about his intention to scrap numerous “kamikaze climate regulations” introduced by the Biden administration. In his previous tenure, Trump’s administration attempted dismantling over 100 environmental safeguards.

In contrast to its peak stockpile of 31,255 nuclear warheads in the late 1960s, the United States now possesses 5,177 nuclear weapons, including 1,477 that are awaiting dismantling. But from the middle of the 2000s, the disarmament process has drastically slowed down.

However, the US will also need to take other nuclear nations’ stocks into account while deciding whether to proceed with disarmament. With around 5,600 nuclear weapons, Russia leads the world, followed by China in third place with about 350.

GLOBAL CHESS MATCH: World watches president’s next move after communists respond to Trump’s trade war. The details on China’s response and how it could affect Americans moving forward. https://t.co/vzycf2plYh pic.twitter.com/su00wTCCmN — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2025

In 2022, then-President Joe Biden approved a significant strategic plan to redirect the United States’ nuclear deterrent strategy toward China’s rapid buildup of its lethal warhead stockpile. Sabre-rattling China said earlier this week that it would increase its defense budget by 7.2% after threatening America with “any war” in the midst of a heated dispute over Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs.

US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on all Chinese goods to 20% this week due to claims that China was causing a fentanyl problem in the US, escalating tensions between the two countries to dizzying heights in recent days.