Trump's Bizarre Plea to Women For Their 'Fat Pig' Husbands Called an 'Embarrassment to Humanity'

Former President Donald Trump wrapped his rally in Detroit on Friday with a call to women, urging them to encourage their 'fat pig' husbands to vote for him in the upcoming election, Mediate reported. Trump emphasized the importance of voting early and argued that the country’s future would be in jeopardy if he isn't elected for a second term.

Trump: Jill, get your fat husband off the couch. Get that, get that fat pig off the couch. Get that guy the hell off our... Get him up Jill, slap him around, get him up, get them up, Jill. We want them off the couch



The real estate mogul stressed, "Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow. It’s just starting. Go and vote. Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us. Tell them." He added, "Get your fat husband off the couch. Get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump. He is going to save our country. Get that guy the hell off our…Get him up, Jill. Slap him around. Get him up! ...We want him off the couch to get out and vote."

Trump's remark didn't sit well with many on the internet, who took to social media to slam the Republican nominee. An X (formerly Twitter) user ridiculed, "18 days to go— and Trump starts calling his own supporters 'fat pigs' who are too lazy to get off the couch to vote." Another asked, "[Is] this what a Presidential candidate should act like? What an embarrassment to humanity."

Meanwhile, someone else remarked, "Oh, the irony is just too rich! Trump, the human equivalent of a McDonald's grease trap, is out here telling people to get their 'fat pigs' off the couch? The man’s idea of a workout is waddling from the golf cart to the snack bar, and he’s calling [others] out for being lazy?"

Trump's comments came as early voting kicks off in Detroit, with the rest of Michigan set to follow on October 26. According to the Associated Press, women have become a core weakness for Trump’s campaign on a national level. A September poll by the outlet revealed that over half of registered female voters hold a favorable opinion of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, while only around one-third feel the same about Trump. This can be attributed to the fact that the Democrat nominee has maintained a pro-choice stance on the abortion issue, while Trump's position on the same has continued to shift. Additionally, early and mail-in voters have historically often leaned toward Democratic candidates in presidential races.

Recently, the former president also controversially asserted that the 'whole country will end up being like Detroit' if Harris wins the presidency. "It will be economic Armageddon for Detroit," Trump warned. However, at Friday's rally, Trump softened his stance, calling Detroit a place with 'great potential' and describing it as a 'sacred place.'