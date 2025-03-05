Trump’s BIZARRE Demands Won’t End—Crashes Karoline Leavitt’s Press Conference with Embarrassing Demand

When President Donald Trump handed Karoline Leavitt a note during a news conference on Wednesday, March 5, her White House press briefing began to resemble a school.

After the President’s odd speech in Congress the previous day, in which he ranted about “transgender mice,” Leavitt had been updating members of the media on the President’s approval ratings.

When she said, “Speaking of the President, he just passed me a note while I’m standing here,” she had previously cited a CBS and YouGov poll. He requested that I hold this up.

“This is the poll that I cited, the CBS YouGov poll that shows that 76% of those who watched the President’s speech last night approved of his speech,” she added, holding a printout of the poll in the air.

He’s a lying felon. Conning America by manipulating the media. Where is the surprise though? #DemsUnited Trump caught on hot mic begging Fox News host to say cabinet meeting was ‘unbelievable’ https://t.co/dmBqq3t0KB — LanaQuest aka RosaSparks (@LqLana) March 4, 2025

“That goes to the early point that I made in my monologue about how incredibly sad it is that we have a modern-day Democrat party that is so severely out of touch with the American public. This is a great poll. The ultimate poll, though, came on November 5 when the President won by an overwhelming margin.”

She had previously claimed that during the President’s speech, Democratic members of Congress were “screaming” at him. As Republicans in the chamber laughed, the President continued to outline some of the unnecessary government expenditures that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had uncovered. “[We found] $8 million for making mice transgender,” he remarked.

He listed the reductions he says he has achieved to federal expenditure. Rep. Gil Cisneros, a Democrat from California, yelled, “What about the $400 million Tesla contract?” Other Democrats then began chanting “not true” and “bull—-.”

Many Democrats protested by holding signs that read, “Save Medicaid,” “Protect Veterans,” and “Musk steals.” The President was once interrupted by the speaker because of a disturbance coming from the benches.

The speaker accused Texas Representative Al Green of being “willful and concerted” in his attempt to disrupt, and he was subsequently ejected from the house.

More falsehood from Trump….most Americans hated his speech Read “Donald Trump interrupts Karoline Leavitt’s press conference with note to make embarrassing demand” on SmartNews: https://t.co/rspXjcDWHu #SmartNews — Mark (@MarkAgainstCh60) March 6, 2025

Trump also used his address to reiterate his support for a volleyball player who was injured during a match against a trans athlete and to reiterate his commitment to prohibiting transgender athletes from playing sports.

At a tournament two years ago, Payton McNabb was hit in the face by a spiked volleyball from a trans opponent, rendering her unconscious for 30 seconds while she lay on the floor with her arms locked together in a “fencing” stance. She suffered a neck injury, brain damage, and a concussion, and one side of her face was paralysed.