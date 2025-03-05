Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden’s ‘Failed Administration’ for Laken Riley Homicide Case

Upon his return to the White House, Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act that requires the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to detain any unauthorized immigrants apprehended or charged with theft, assaulting a police officer, or any other serious violent crimes that cause death.

At his second term’s first joint Congressional address, the President recounted how he signed the act. In attendance of Allyson Phillips, Laken Riley’s mom, and Lauren Phillips, her sister, Trump pointed at former President Joe Biden‘s “very dangerous open border policy” for the loss.

As the family watched him from the gallery, the Republican leader slammed his Democrat predecessor, saying, “Laken was stolen from us by a savage, illegal alien gang member who was arrested while trespassing across Biden’s southern border and then sent to the United States under the heartless policies of that failed administration.” He emphasized, “It was indeed a failed administration,” before recounting how he signed the Laken Riley Act.

The bill was passed a year after the brutal death of 22-year-old Riley, who was studying nursing at the University of Georgia. On February 22, 2024, she was murdered by José Antonio Ibarra while jogging near her campus. According to ABC News, her body was discovered in a wooded area near UGA by a Georgia Police Officer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lakenrileyy

It was also revealed that she sustained blunt force trauma to her head with eight significant injuries to the left side of her skull. Another injury was found above her right temple. Dr. Michelle DiMarco, who conducted the autopsy, also reported that there was evidence of asphyxiation.

The perpetrator, Ibarra, is a Venezuelan immigrant who was residing in the United States without authorization. In November 2024, he was found guilty of the murder of Laken Riley. The court sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Following her death, Donald Trump took it into his own hands to sign the Laken Riley Act. It is the first bill passed out of the new 118th Congress. At the same time, it was also the first to be signed into law by the newly-elected Republican President. Under this new act, the Department of U.S. Homeland Security is required to detain any illegal immigrants charged with serious violent crimes that kill someone or injure them at the very least.

WASHINGTON, DC—Anticipating today that @realDonaldTrump will sign the Laken Riley Act as the first law signed under his new term. The Laken Riley Act was passed by Congress earlier this month. This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain… pic.twitter.com/xOpsm8BMTW — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 29, 2025

At the same time, this new law also allows state attorneys general to file lawsuits against the federal government for failures in immigration enforcement that risk states or people. It includes failing to detain immigrants who have received deportation orders or releasing them from custody. In addition, the act also provides states with some power to set the policy.

At his first Congressional address for second-term on Tuesday, Donald Trump highlighted, “Last year, I told Laken’s grieving parents that we would ensure their daughter would not have died in vain.”

“That’s why the very first bill I signed into law as your 47th president mandates the detention of all dangerous criminal aliens who threaten public safety. It’s very strong.”