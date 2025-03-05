Death Penalty for Cop Killers?—Donald Trump Calls for New Law While Honoring NYPD Officer’s Widow

President Trump has long featured a “tough-on-crime” agenda in his politics and reinforced his plans for the same. Although statistics showed a fall in violent crimes since the COVID-19 pandemic-era spike, he has deemed the Blue states as beleaguered by violence. Following up with his campaign promises, Donald Trump has now signed a new executive order to mandate the death penalty for cop killers.

On Tuesday, the Republican leader addressed Congress: “I want to make it a permanent law,” he said, paving the way for mandatory death penalty for “anyone who murders a police officer.”

“As we reclaim our sovereignty, we must also bring back law and order to our cities and towns. In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by Radical Left lunatics,” he said.

Notably, his comments and actions echo his Green Bay rally statement during last year’s Presidential elections. At that time, he urged Congress to pass legislation mandating that people who are convicted of killing law officers should be given capital punishment. In addition, in his campaign trail, he emphasized ensuring that police officers “have immunity from prosecution.”

“We’re also once again giving our police officers the support, protection and respect they so dearly deserve,” he said. While running for president, Donald Trump also advocated for more aggressive policing, suggesting that “one rough hour” of intervention can minimize retail theft.

Meanwhile, while addressing Congress on Tuesday, the U.S. President honored Stephanie Diller, the widow of late NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. “He was gunned down. I went to his funeral last year. The murderer had 21 prior arrests on different charges. He was a bad one. When I met Diller’s widow, Stephanie, and son, Ryan, it was really inspirational. Thank you very much,” he said.

Diller, who was only 31 at that time, was killed in the line of duty during a routine traffic stop in Far Rockway while pursuing a suspicious car in March last year. He lost his life after being fatally shot in the stomach by the accused.

Vowing to impose the death penalty for cop killers, Trump addressed his widow, “Stephanie, we are going to make sure that Ryan knows his dad is a true hero. And we are going to get these criminals off our streets. We need to stop it. It’s time now.”

Meanwhile, as he calls for this historic step, one of his first actions after taking over the White House contradicts his support for police. He granted leniency to more than 1500 people involved in the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot, including those who assaulted police officers.

During his recent address to Congress, when Trump reiterated his plans to tamp down crime throughout the country, Democratic Rep. Veronica Escober first shouted “January 6th,” as more Dems joined in the chant, seemingly reminding the president of his early action.