Donald Trump Lambasted By The Internet After White House Calls His Presidential Address ‘Best Speech Ever’

Donald Trump’s presidential address to Congress evoked polarizing responses from the masses. While some felt that the commander-in-chief knocked it out of the park in what’s being called the longest speech given by a modern-day President, the rest weren’t even mildly impressed.

Irrespective, the White House social media handles put out a short video, captioned, “Best Speech Ever.” The post triggered users, who lambasted Trump and his Administration rather ruthlessly. But before we get to what they had to say, here’s a breakdown of the video.

The clip begins with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump making their way out of a car and into the White House, where a crowd of supporters applaud them. Donald Trump then says, “You think that was easy? It wasn’t. You’re a very special group. Thank you very much.”

The clip cuts to Tiffany Trump, who says, “Dad, we’re so proud of you, and you were incredible as always. Keep up the hard work.” The next cut features the Donald Trump Administration’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who walks up to the camera and says, “Best speech ever.”

Lara Trump is seen next, saying, “We can call that a State of the Union address because we’ve done so much in a month and a half. We’re so proud of you. It was incredible to be there. Keep up the great work.” As the video ends, Donald and Melania Trump are seen walking down a passage holding hands.

People online (especially Instagram) didn’t find the video very flattering, as they lashed out at Donald Trump and his Administration. “Senseless words from the orange old man,” a comment read. One of the most-liked comments under the post said, “Worst administration in the history of this country.”

“He is screwing over America. Not sure what’s so MAGA about that,” a netizen wondered, while another called for his impeachment, saying, “A president who supports an invader like Putin and still wants to exploit the natural resources of a devastated country deserves nothing other than impeachment.”

A user declared that Donald Trump didn’t take too long to lie to Congress and even referred to him with a term associated with an unproven claim that he was a spy recruited by the KGB, writing, “It wasn’t even two minutes in when the lies started flowing freely. Putin loves everything you’re doing, Krasnov!”

The speech didn’t seem to sit well with many, with one user exclaiming, saying, “Embarrassing—-the amount of vitriol and utter falsehoods that come out of your mouth??? Shame on you and the entire republican party. You are destroying the sovereignty of this nation—the world is laughing at you honey, not with you.”

A user opined that only the Republicans would side with Donald Trump’s statements, writing, “It was the worst speech ever, lol. Only Republicans could ever agree with all the nonsense Trump speaks.”