Trump’s $200 Billion War Funding Request Faces Resistance from Both Parties

President Donald Trump’s request for over $200 billion in extra funding for the war with Iran is facing pushback on Capitol Hill. Democrats and some Republicans are seeking answers about the cost, strategy, and length of the conflict.

The Pentagon sent this funding request to the White House in March, according to AP. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted then that the administration would return to Congress to ensure the military is properly funded.

When asked about the specific amount, Hegseth did not confirm it directly, saying, “It takes money to kill bad guys.” Reuters also reported that Trump, when asked about the request, said the United States needed more funding for “a lot of reasons” as the war continued.

The debate over war funding comes as Trump has already proposed a separate budget for 2027 that would increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion, the largest request in decades. This plan would cut non-defense programs by 10%.

The White House aims to allocate about $1.1 trillion through the regular appropriations process and an additional $350 billion through budget reconciliation, which Republicans could attempt to pass without Democratic support.

Budget Battle Begins: Trump Asks Congress $1.5 Trillion for War Trump proposed a record $1.5 trillion defense budget for 2027 amid Iran war, as costs reach $2B daily, sparking political backlash for rising debt & cuts on domestic spending.https://t.co/5IqfCTBXij — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 4, 2026

Despite Republicans controlling Congress, the administration has not easily gained support for another large war package. Reuters reported that some GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in questioning why the Pentagon requires such a large amount after Congress already approved $840 billion in the fiscal 2026 defense appropriations bill, along with another $156 billion for defense in a prior tax-and-spending measure.

The same report indicated that lawmakers wanted more details about the administration’s war plans before approving more funds. Democrats have criticized the request as financially and politically unwise, especially since Trump’s budget would cut programs for housing, health, agriculture, and low-income energy assistance while increasing military spending.

AP reported that Rep. Brendan Boyle, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, condemned the administration for seeking a massive increase for the Pentagon while cutting billions from domestic needs. Senate Appropriations Committee Democrat Patty Murray labeled Trump’s budget as “morally bankrupt.”

Opposition is not limited to Democrats. Reuters noted that Republican Sen. Susan Collins was among those indicating that the administration would need to provide a much stronger case before Congress would consider such a large request.

TRUMP: “We can’t take care of daycare. We’re fighting wars. It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these things.” This comes after they accused Iran of spending all their money on war. Iran has universal healthcare..pic.twitter.com/dxHM3WFjKb — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 1, 2026

More recently, Republican Sen. John Curtis suggested that Trump should seek congressional approval for continued military action, arguing that lawmakers should not fund an open-ended conflict without a formal declaration of war or clearer legal and strategic justification.

The debate over costs has intensified as the war continues. Reuters reported in March that the conflict had already cost over $11 billion in its first six days, with daily expenses estimated at $1 billion to $2 billion.

Meanwhile, public support has remained low. Reuters found that only about one in four Americans backed the war, while other polls indicated little interest in a prolonged conflict or the deployment of ground troops.

For now, Trump’s request serves as a test of how far Congress is willing to go, both in financing the Iran war and in supporting an expansion of the federal budget for military efforts while domestic spending faces cuts. Lawmakers in both parties are questioning where the mission ends.