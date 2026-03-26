“Trump, You’re Fired” — Iran Uses His Own Style to Mock the President

Donald Trump‘s Iran strategy sharply contradicts the promise he made at the beginning of his second term as president. He claimed, “(My opponents) said, ‘He will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.” Now, the world is looking at President Trump with an accusing gaze for escalating the conflict with Iran. World leaders, political analysts, and even Trump’s own Republican pals have questioned the need for the conflict, deeming it “unnecessary.”

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German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday strongly criticized the president for declaring war on Iran, asserting that it “violates international law.” He said, “This war is also — and please bear with me when I say this, as someone directly involved — a politically disastrous mistake.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said the US-Israeli attacks on Iran are “a violation of international law.” pic.twitter.com/dJddUhx4NW — DW Politics (@dw_politics) March 24, 2026

​“And that’s what frustrates me the most. A truly avoidable, unnecessary war, if its goal was to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.”

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Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya didn’t hide his frustration with Trump when he talked about the airstrikes on Iran. He said, “The aggression that Iran was subjected to… has already resulted in an escalation in the region and could spill over far beyond its borders,”

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It appears that the ongoing conflict with Iran has gone beyond the battlefield. It has reached a point where Iranians are using the power of social media to hurl attacks on Donald Trump. The president, whose team has notoriously been trolling the opponent with AI-generated photos, videos, and pop culture references, is now getting a taste of his own medicine. Iranian meme pages, social media users, and even a verified account of the country’s embassy are weaponizing social media to let the world know that Iran is not intimidated by his threats.

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Recently, Donald Trump sent another threat to Iran. He said that if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened within 48 hours, the U.S. would obliterate the country’s power infrastructure. Iran responded with a Lego-style spoof video in which the country launches underwater attacks and missiles at U.S. naval assets, ultimately drowning them. Captioned “Strait of Hormuz will be closed,” the video features Lego miniatures of Trump and Netanyahu.

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Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the Spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, mocked Donald Trump by mimicking his signature catchphrase during a public address. He said, “Hey, Trump, you are fired… Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

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“You are familiar with this sentence …The strategic power you used to talk about has turned into a strategic failure. Has the level of your internal conflict reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?”

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said wars are decided on the battlefield, not on social media, in response to comments by US President Trump. He also derided the US campaign name “Epic Fury” as better described as “Epic Fear”. pic.twitter.com/OAbQApfe4C — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 17, 2026

​Iran isn’t evidently pleased with Donald Trump’s proposal of jointly controlling the major oil route. Zolfaghari added, “You will see neither your investments in the region nor the former prices of energy and oil again until you understand that stability in the region is guaranteed by the powerful hand of our armed forces. Stability comes through strength.”

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United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the military escalation in Iran in a statement and warned that international peace was being damaged.

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“The use of force by the United States and Israel against Iran, and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region, undermine international peace and security,” he said.

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Donald Trump, however, appears unbothered by the mounting criticism of his Iran strategy. At a recent Tennessee gathering with government officials, Trump claimed that the U.S. was a “laughingstock” a year ago. “Everyone knows we have the greatest, most powerful military in the world,” he said.

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