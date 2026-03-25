Iran Mocks Trump With Edited Photo of Toy Steering Wheel After Hormuz Remarks

The South African embassy in Iran has poked fun at Donald Trump for seeking to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz. The president proposed on Monday that the U.S. and Iran should jointly control the waterway. When reporters asked Trump what his plan was for the Strait of Hormuz, he confidently replied, “It’ll be jointly controlled. Me and the Ayatollah, whoever the Ayatollah is, whoever the next Ayatollah is.”

However, Iran is evidently not too pleased with the statement and has debunked it in its own way. The embassy took to X to post a symbolic picture of the inside of a vehicle. A bright pink and blue toy wheel is visible on the passenger side, while the actual steering wheel remains in its designated position. The post was captioned, “The Strait of Hormuz will be controlled by the Ayatollah and me.”

The Strait of Hormuz will be controlled by me and the Ayatollah😎😁 pic.twitter.com/IxIgo1Pn6S — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) March 23, 2026

Earlier, Donald Trump posted on the Truth Social account to claim that Iran and the U.S. had successfully communicated, saying he was in the process of negotiating with the country. However, the claim was soon refuted by the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

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It appears that the U.S. is getting the taste of its own medicine as Iran is going all out to ruthlessly troll the president with AI-generated images and videos. Trump, who has time and again made statements related to the ongoing conflict without backing them up with proper evidence, has been subjected to mockery on Iranian social media.

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When Donald Trump claimed that the U.S. actively participated in choosing the next Ayatollah, Iran rejected the claim. It responded with the photo of three kids playing video games, with one kid’s gaming console unplugged.

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In another instance, Iranian social media posts referenced claims that Donald Trump triggered the conflict to bury his involvement with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In the video, an AI-generated miniature Lego Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are seen standing beside Lego Satan, closely examining a file labelled “Jeffrey Epstein File.” The figure of Trump appears enraged over the content in the folder and hastily slams a large red button, triggering a missile launch.

Iranian Lego propaganda. First shot is of Netanyahu, Trump & Satan perusing the Epstein files.

Better made than the White House slop. pic.twitter.com/0naP86NDys — Felix Rex (@navyhato) March 9, 2026

​The missile then destroys a school filled with Lego children and teachers, a reference to the infamous attack on a primary school in Minab, southern Iran, that claimed more than 170 lives. A member of the country’s military is carrying a child’s pink backpack.

Although investigation into the U.S.’s involvement hasn’t reached any definite conclusion, a video footage from the Iranian school and a Pentagon investigation have been cited by some as suggesting it was carried out by the U.S.

The next instance perhaps takes the cake. Iran took a dig at Donald Trump by sharing a quote often attributed to his late mother, Mary Anne Trump, which says, “I just hope he never gets into politics. He’d be a disaster.”