Trump Warns Gas Prices Could Be Higher by the 2026 Midterms

President Donald Trump claimed gas prices might be “higher” by the midterm elections slated for November 2026. Fox News conducted a phone interview with Trump, asking if American citizens could anticipate low gas prices by November. He responded, “It could be the same or maybe a little bit higher.”

Almost immediately, Trump clarified his remarks by claiming that he said he expects gas prices to remain unchanged. According to reports by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of gasoline has risen past $4 per gallon.

Trump also said, “It won’t be that much longer,” but did not provide an exact timeline for the surge in gas prices. Around the same time, Fox News shared a snippet showing the price of crude oil per barrel from a website called oilprice.com.

Donald Trump admitted that oil and gas prices could be a “little bit higher” by the November midterms thanks to his Iran war.https://t.co/jrMYZ1viOp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 12, 2026

The website reported that as of April 10, 2026, the price of WTI Crude Oil was $96.57 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent Crude Oil was worth $95.20 per barrel. Trump claimed that “they” were wiped out before diverting to the country’s “free press.” Officials have not confirmed whether he is referring to Iran or another country in conflict.

Trump’s remarks amid growing concerns about rising gas prices triggered a wave of responses on social media platforms like X. A user reshared the post online and sparked a discussion about the same.

A user recalled Trump’s claim that the U.S. has more than enough oil. The netizen questioned, “If he was truthful (about the U.S. having more oil than Russia and any other country), then what has happened to change that?”

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump just admitted gas prices may be higher in November than they are now. The blue wave is coming. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/TlZp8cbkef — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 12, 2026

Another person noted, “He’s hoping that he can solve this, but he’s not going to give up just because gas prices are high.” A third user on X pointed out the Fox News interviewer’s reaction to Trump’s on-air remark about gas prices.

The news anchor appeared visibly shocked as she momentarily raised her eyebrows before regaining her composure. After composing herself, she continued to listen to Trump’s thoughts. A fourth one said, “Gas prices already suck, thanks for lying to us, Trump.” A fifth one sarcastically wrote, “They could be higher or lower; what an insightful take.”

Similarly, many scrutinized the President’s remarks about gas prices by the time midterms arrive in November 2026. Many internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists suspect that there will be an alleged blue wave in the midterms.

This scenario implies that the alleged scrutiny and backlash surrounding the Trump administration and its actions could empower Democrats. Those aware of the ongoing political atmosphere in the USA are making the same argument. However, Trump and his team continue to promote the MAGA agenda.