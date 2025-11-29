Trump Wanted More Children After Barron But Melania Never Agreed – Here’s Why

Melania Trump has always been protective about Barron Trump, the only son she shares with President Donald Trump. After Barron was born in 2006, Trump was open to having more children with Melania. However, it was she who made the decision to have only one child.

In a 2024 interview, Melania talked about this, saying she was “perfectly fine with one.” She further added, “Donald was encouraging to have more, and I said, I’m completely fine with one because it’s a very busy life, and I know how busy he is, and I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why, it’s just perfect.”

Her explanation made sense because in another interview, she had mentioned that she takes care of Barron and the household while the President remains busy with his political duties. Therefore, dealing with one child meant she could give him all her attention, care, and love without having to divide it between multiple children.

MELANIA: “During those early years of Barron’s life, my primary focus was providing him the care and attention he needed. While I still occasionally appeared at gatherings and events, my focus shifted to creating a sanctuary at home for my son.” ❤️🤗#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump pic.twitter.com/eK2OunvKOX — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) March 20, 2025

Melania then continued talking about Barron, saying, “his strength, his intelligence, his knowledge, his kindness, it’s admirable. And he’s enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience, because his life is very different than any other 18/19 year old child.”

Her love and admiration for Barron was clear from her words. She has also consistently proven that she keeps her motherhood before any other role, including that of the First Lady. Even when she has been absent from The White House, she has never neglected her motherly duties.

When Trump got into a nasty feud with Harvard University and rumors started to fly that he was so angry at them because Barron was denied admission there, Melania came forward to clarify the confusion. She clearly stated that Barron had never applied to that university and therefore, the possibility of rejection also did not arise. Her decision to speak up amid the ongoing feud between Trump and Harvard to clear her son’s name showed how much she cared about him.

Babies can sense love, warmth, and kindness. First Lady Melania Trump’s was so gentle while connecting with this adorable baby, who felt her nurturing touch before picking him up Her work with children is admirable and inspiring We have class back in the White House pic.twitter.com/FchEFGERLr — It’s 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) November 24, 2024

Her care for children extends well beyond her own son. This became evident when she had sent a letter to Vladimir Putin, urging him to stop the war in Ukraine, especially for the children there. In the letter, she wrote, “Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.”

Trump had praised Melania for her love for children, saying, “She loves her son, she loves children, and she hates to see something like this happening.” The President also appeared to be jealous of Barron, as he said, “She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me, I hate to say it.”

Melania also makes sure that she protects Barron from any unnecessary internet drama. She does not like her son to be a trending topic on the internet and therefore she has always been very strict about giving him his privacy.