When it comes to protecting her son, Melania Trump isn’t going to be subtle. She may be reserved and unbothered in public, but according to insiders, the First Lady had a message for Eric Trump after he discussed her son Barron on Megyn Kelly’s show last week: “Shut [your] mouth.” Yep, she allegedly told Eric (her stepson from Donald Trump‘s first marriage to Ivana Trump) this!

This drama kicked off when Eric attempted to defend his younger stepbrother and clear up the rumor that Barron had perhaps told Joe Biden to “go f— yourself” during Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration in January 2025. And since internet lip-readers had a field day with that one, Eric may have thought that stepping in would help calm the fire. Well, it didn’t, to say the least.

According to OK!’s report, Eric explained that Barron had actually said something polite like “Congratulations and best of luck,” which, honestly, sounds exactly like something he would say. But Melania Trump did not appreciate it. A source told journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack that Melania was “deeply uncomfortable” seeing her tall son in his late teens trending again.

Another said:

“Melania [Trump] does not want Barron discussed. Ever.”

And she’s spent years shielding him from the circus. But now that he’s in college (and maybe trying to blend in at NYU before allegedly transferring to D.C.), criticism of any kind is the last thing she wants as she “protects that boy like a lioness.”

An “insider” told Page Six that Melania Trump “does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time” if felon Trump is elected. Hands-on mother? Barron is 18. He’s going to college,… pic.twitter.com/gc2CLdDt4F — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time Melania Trump has had an issue with how her family’s political orbit affects her life. Reports say she wasn’t thrilled when Donald tore apart the East Wing to build a ballroom, which used to be her former office space. And while the rest of the Trump family leans into interviews and podcasts, Melania Trump keeps her distance.

Now, this is where we need to note that 19-year-old Barron is one of the only modern presidential children who hasn’t given the public any interviews or book deal. Basically, he has given us nothing scandalous besides being photographed looking slightly confused during major national events. He is the most relatable Trump ever — minus the crypto empire and famous family, that is.

So perhaps it makes sense that Melania Trump sees him as a kid who didn’t sign up for any of this. So, will Eric zip it now, or will the Trump clan just make sure Melania isn’t within earshot when they decide to talk about Barron?

NEXT UP: Melania Trump’s Fly-Swatting Moment Steals the Show During Camp Lejeune Speech