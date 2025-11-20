Melania Trump’s Fly-Swatting Moment Steals the Show During Camp Lejeune Speech

During the second term of President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump has made AI in education her signature project. On numerous occasions, she has spoken about the importance of artificial intelligence across various sectors, while consistently advocating for the safety and security of children in today’s AI-driven world.

During her visit to Camp Lejeune on Nov. 19, she once again reiterated her expectations and hopes for AI’s involvement in the American military.

The occasion and speech were meant to spotlight technologically advanced future prospects for the military; however, the entire event turned into a meme after a series of verbal stumbles by the First Lady. There was also a moment where Melania was seen swatting away a fly while she was speaking.

.@FLOTUS at Camp Lejeune: “Technology is changing the art of war. Predictably, AI will alter war more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons… of course, it is the Marine who will always play the most critical role in realizing mission success.” pic.twitter.com/yJZP22kYqA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2025

The First Lady and the Second Lady were visiting Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast.

While speaking directly to the Marines and their families, Melania praised the Marines for their centuries of service. However, a brief slip caught the internet’s attention: “250 years of service—two and a half countries of courage… centuries of courage.”

Addressing the Marines, Melania mainly focused on the future of warfare. She claimed that artificial intelligence could “alter war more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons.” She went on to speak about the rapid pace of technological change, noting that the speed at which dangers are detected, decisions made, and actions executed would shift dramatically. She added that in the coming days, AI would “take center stage in the theatre of war.”

She then went on to honor two Marines for their service. It was at this point that she became distracted by a fly that apparently flew into her line of sight, causing her to lose her place in the script. She was seen swatting the fly away, a moment that quickly became a viral meme on social media.

One internet user wrote, “Melania vs. The Fly is the most emotional I’ve seen from any Trump this year.” Another posted, “She’s fighting that fly harder than Congress fights for veterans.”

Melania Trump took the stage with the intention of highlighting the importance of technology in warfare and the need for the upcoming generation to prepare accordingly. However, her message was overshadowed by her delivery. She stumbled over her words multiple times and misspoke on several occasions.

There was a noticeable hesitance in her delivery, and her heavy accent affected the pronunciation of several words, making it difficult for the audience to understand.

I had to attend so many speeches of Bush when I was in the service and I thought it was bad then came Melania…. Please pan to the audience with the WTF looks on their faces. https://t.co/ycdGKCu2sI — Skyleigh Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) November 19, 2025



At any other time, social media users might not have been so ruthless toward a non-English speaker for a botched speech. However, given the Trump administration’s harsh treatment of immigrants and those who do not speak English, many users found it hypocritical for Melania Trump to be addressing Marines.

Social media users fully capitalized on her fly-swatting moment, posting numerous edits on X. One person even compared her performance to that of George W. Bush, writing, “I thought George W. Bush’s speeches were rough when I served. But Melania… Please pan to the audience with the WTF looks.”

Despite her good intentions, Melania Trump was once again reduced to a caricature representing the perceived hypocrisy of the Trump administration.