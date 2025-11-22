How Melania Trump’s Life Would Dramatically Change If the President Died in Office

Donald Trump has been plagued by rumors about his alleged decline in health since taking office. The 79-year-old became the oldest person in U.S. history to be elected president. Many fear that he is suffering from serious health conditions that are being covered up. Here’s what will change for Melania Trump if something were to happen to the President.

In the event of President Trump’s passing, Melania will first and foremost lose her title. She wouldn’t be the First Lady of America anymore and would have to pass the title and duties. Usha Vance would get the title after JD Vance is sworn in as President.

Usha, on the other hand, has shown hesitation when it comes to taking on the responsibility. “I’m not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this,” she was heard saying on an episode of Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain.

Melania would also be expected to move out of the White House and into one of her several homes. Jackie Kennedy had to cope with her husband’s death and was given a short window to move out of the White House in 1963.

The Vances would move into the White House in the event of the President’s death. Melania would move to either her New York home or Mar-a-Lago. This wouldn’t be much of a change for the First Lady, who has already been absent from the White House for most of the year.

Her absence doesn’t come as a surprise, considering what she said in an interview with Fox News at the beginning of the year. “I would be in the White House, and, you know, when I need to be in New York, I would be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I would be in Palm Beach,” Melania shared.

One thing that wouldn’t change for the First Lady is the Secret Service protection she is given. This will not change even if she moves out of the White House. A law passed in 1965 by Congress ensures that former presidents and their spouses are protected by a security team at all times. The only way she could lose the protection is if she decides to remarry or voluntarily gives up the protection.

On the financial front, Melania will undoubtedly inherit a massive chunk of Donald Trump’s wealth. It is important to consider that the President might owe a hefty amount in taxes. A 2019 Forbes article reported that the President’s tax bill was around $1.3 billion.