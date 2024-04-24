Trump Violates Gag Order on Live TV to Attack Michael Cohen, the Internet Says ‘Enough Already'

Judge Juan Merchan was set to deliberate on imposing a fine on Donald Trump for repeatedly breaching the gag order, which prohibits the former President from publicly discussing witnesses or jurors in the criminal hush money case, as per CNN. Nonetheless, Trump made critical comments about Cohen on camera after exiting court on Monday. He ranted, "When are they going to look at all the lies that Cohen did in the last trial…He got caught lying. Pure lying. When are they going to look at that?" Trump's remark prompted netizens online to slam the business mogul.

One person wrote, "I’m not a lawyer but I did watch several seasons of Suits. Defying a gag order from inside the courthouse is a bad idea. Trump is fixing to spend some time in a small room in said courthouse if he keeps it up." Someone else said, "I honestly don't get why he can have a press conference daily and break the guidelines of the gag order. It's beyond my understanding, and the only 'conflicted' person is Trump!!!" A third person wrote, "It’s time to call Trump’s bluff. Throw him in jail for a day or two, and tell him with each infraction his jail time will be increased."

Chiming in, another user asserted, "They should not allow- he gets to talk to news cameras in a taxpayer building & then gets into large motorcade- all on taxpayer dime- he is a citizen & it needs to stop! The Judge needs to stop these daily-sometimes two times a day- press gaggle that spreads disinformation & lies."

Meanwhile, prosecutors urged Judge Merchan to fine Trump $1,000 for each violation to caution him that future breaches of the court's restrictions could result in a jail term of up to thirty days. Prosecutor Chris Conroy said last week, “We think that it is important for the court to remind Mr. Trump that he is a criminal defendant. And like all criminal defendants, he’s subject to court supervision.” Trump has persisted in his conflict with Cohen, his ex-lawyer and a crucial witness for the prosecution, lamenting that Cohen has been discussing him publicly while he is restricted from responding.

Trump's legal team has also contended that his social media activity does not breach the gag order. However, Trump's defense attorney in Manhattan may be losing credibility in the initial stages of the hush money trial. According to MSNBC, the judge himself said so. During a hearing regarding whether Trump had violated a gag order in his first criminal trial, Judge Merchan expressed skepticism when attorney Todd Blanche claimed that Trump was trying to adhere to the judge's order. “Mr. Blanche, you’re losing all credibility," the judge told him. Merchan was said to be additionally irritated by Blanche's failure to address his inquiries during the hearing.