Trump Trolled With New Mocking Billboards 'Strategically Placed' Outside Two Golf Courses

Former President Donald Trump must now be quite accustomed to social media trolls. His controversial views and statements often make him the target of ridicule. Even his passion for golf has been immensely made fun of. Conservative attorney, George Conway, has now gone a step further, reportedly putting up billboards near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and outside two of his favorite golf courses, as reported by HuffPost.

Conway said, “Donald Trump’s reputation as a cheater and liar extends beyond the golf course into every aspect of his life. We will keep the pressure on by placing billboards that highlight his true nature. His inevitable reaction will only serve to highlight the effectiveness of our efforts and further expose his erratic behavior,” as reported by Psychopac. The PAC stated that 13 billboards have so far been 'strategically' placed near Trump's Bedminster golf course in New Jersey, his Doral golf course in Florida, to ensure Trump sees them.

George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them. pic.twitter.com/o9xS182Ok4 — Susan Baker (@SusanBa92489649) August 13, 2024

Several golf partners of Trump have also agreed that he cheats. Earlier in March, sportswriter, Rick Reilly, said, “He’s never won a championship at a course he doesn’t own and operate. He’s played in Pebble Beach, he’s played in the Tahoe one, where there are rules and judges and cameras. And in those, he’s never finished in the top half. So, he wins when anybody who disagrees that he won is out of the club. That’s how he gets it,” as reported by HuffPost. Reilly also wrote a book about how Trump cheats at golf.

"Liked" great work team George! — W. Patrick James (@Aye_Patrick_) August 13, 2024

Recalling one of the incidents, Reilly said, “One time in L.A., he was playing $50 a hole with these three guys, and he hit it in the pond. They see the splash. By the time they get there, it’s in the middle of the fairway, and they’re like, ‘What the F, Donald?’ And he goes, ‘It must’ve been the tide.’” He claimed that Trump cheats like a “mafia accountant.” Meanwhile, talking about the billboards, the Anti-Pyschopath PAC group said, “This campaign is designed to provoke Trump into another bout of unhinged behavior, further demonstrating his unfitness for office." The billboards near the golf courses will stay up until August 25, while the one by Mar-a-Lago will remain until November.

A few months back, President Joe Biden also took a playful jab at Trump on X (Twitter), sarcastically congratulating him after he boasted about winning two club championship trophies at his Florida golf club. "It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, and a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing," Trump had posted. In response, Biden mockingly tweeted, "Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”