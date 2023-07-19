Britney Spears Warns Fans That She Could be the 'Meanest Woman Alive' If Provoked: "Salt Heals All Wounds"

Britney Spears is undergoing a process of emotional recovery, addressing longstanding issues, and emerging with newfound strength—a fact she strongly asserted over the weekend. During a spontaneous expression of her thoughts, the pop icon emphasized her capacity to assert herself if anyone dared to challenge her. She also touched upon her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

In her Instagram post on Sunday, July 16, Spears stated, "Salt heals all wounds," and shared that she had spent hours in the ocean the day before. Spears also reflected how amusing it was that society emphasizes the need for adults to mature. She explained how she found it particularly challenging to maintain this aspect of herself as she wrote her book, The Woman in Me.

Having been under a conservatorship for almost 14 years until November 2021, Spears reflected on how the world can sometimes make a person feel bitter, hardened, and cold. Her experiences have shaped her perspective on life, and she is now embracing the healing power of nature and reconnecting with her youthful spirit.

In her Instagram post, Spears cautioned her millions of followers that after reading her highly-anticipated tell-all book, some might expect her to be the meanest woman alive due to what she has endured. However, Spears expressed that despite her challenges, she has learned to make peace with her past. She acknowledged that this newfound strength and wisdom may not be perfect. However, she chooses to surrender to moments of silliness and embrace them, even when things may seem completely wrong. Through it all, she remains resilient and open to finding joy and positivity in life.

Spears also took to Instagram recently to address the incident involving Victor Wembanyama and requested a public apology. She discussed the situation and expressed her desire for acknowledgment in her post. The incident occurred when Spears tried to get the attention of NBA star, Wembanyama to congratulate him at a Las Vegas restaurant. However, one of Wembanyama's security guards allegedly hit her in response.

Afterward, Spears took to Instagram to speak out about the incident. She mentioned overhearing a local radio host suggesting that she deserved to be slapped in the face for touching Wembanyama, which she strongly disagreed with. Spears expressed that throughout her years of touring and being in public with enthusiastic fans, her security team had never resorted to such extreme measures. She called out the radio station for making such an assertion, as reported by TMZ.

In the Instagram post, Spears shared further details of the incident. She stated that she was struck with a brutal backhand to her face, causing her to collapse to the ground. Fortunately, her closest friend was there to help her back up. The Gimme More singer then recounted that the security guard involved in the incident apologized to her privately at her table around "30 minutes later." Despite the private apology, Spears expressed that she expects a public apology for the incident, emphasizing her desire for accountability and acknowledgment of the incident's seriousness.

