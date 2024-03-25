President Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump for Bragging About Winning Golf Trophies

Former President Donald Trump faced intense mocking after proudly announcing his golf victories at his own club's awards ceremony on Sunday night, as per The Hill. President Joe Biden was also among those who joined in making fun of Trump's boasting. He wrote on X, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment." Biden also shared a screenshot of Trump's earlier post on Truth Social. The post showcased Trump's pride in his achievements at the prestigious event, where golf legend Jack Nicklaus presented him with two awards.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joe Raedle

According to Mirror, the former president appeared radiant as he received the trophy from Nicklaus, who also offered a congratulatory handshake. Donald wrote in his Truth Social post, “It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH! A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!”

Melania Trump, who has been noticeably absent from her husband's recent public appearances, stood behind Donald as he accepted his award and delivered a short speech reflecting on his victory. Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann commended Biden for his witty response. He wrote, "Oh, man. Beating up Dishonest J. Trump over his...golf game." Moreover, Bloomberg editor Tim O'Brien also added to this. He wrote, "He’s too nice to note that Trump is a notorious cheater at golf." Meanwhile, Biden's post comes almost weeks after both presidents secured their parties' nominations and turned their attention to the upcoming general election in November.

In recent weeks, the political campaigns have intensified their efforts in anticipation of a highly anticipated rematch between Donald and Biden. Polls indicate a neck-and-neck race in hypothetical matchups between the presumptive leaders of the respective parties, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming election. Amidst this, Donald is facing a crucial deadline in his ongoing legal battle, which is considered one of his most expensive to date. His legal team is also working tirelessly to halt any adverse actions. They have filed a request with the court to suspend collection efforts while they appeal the verdict.

They also attempted to secure a bond for the entire amount. However, his lawyers informed the court that more than 30 underwriters had declined, citing the impracticality of obtaining a bond for such a huge amount. Additionally, Donald's campaign issued a statement criticizing Biden, focusing on his physical abilities. His spokesperson said, “Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment— whether it is falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world."