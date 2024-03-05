Internet Slams Victoria Beckham For Boasting About Her 'Parenting' on Son's Birthday: "Very Odd Post"

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his 25th birthday on 4th March. The Beckhams honored him by sharing heartfelt messages. The 49-year-old fashion designer paid tribute on the special occasion by sharing a throwback family picture along with the caption,

"Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David, I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday," she wrote in the caption. However, fans were not convinced by the sweet gesture, as they accused her of boasting about her 'parenting' skills instead of posting a genuine birthday wish.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their opinions, "How is this about David?" one fan wrote, "Genuine question, what are you proud of? What has it achieved in its 25 years of living?" a second fan said. "Odd post to celebrate her son's birthday? Seems more an adoration to David," a third fan said. "It's about Brooklyn today not you Vic..," a fourth fan expressed sarcastically. "Weird choice of words on your son's birthday," a fifth fan said. "Make it about the son not the dad," a sixth fan wrote.

The former football star shared an adorable throwback video with the caption, "Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy, so proud of the man you have grown into, and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind we love you so much. Have the most amazing day," he wrote in the caption.

The eldest Beckham son allegedly shares a troubled relationship with his mother since he married Nicola Peltz. According to an article by The UK Mirror, the famed fashion designer is firmly against having another child enter the Beckham fold. She was shocked by the query in her most recent conversation with Vogue where she was asked if her oldest son and his wife Peltz planned to raise a family. "What? Woah. Hang on! I don't think it's happening just yet unless you guys know something that I don't. It's not happening just yet," she said.

A close source confirmed that the talented fashion mogul is apprehensive of becoming a grandmother at 50. Another source exclusively told Ok! Magazine, "Victoria was so shocked when she was asked about becoming a grandmother. She's made it clear she thinks she's far too young to be one right now. "She may no longer be a young Spice Girl dancing around the stage, but she's also not at the age of being called a grandma just yet," the source added.

However, Brooklyn is eager to become a dad, as he said, "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready. I could have, like, 10 children. My dad was young when he had me. I've always wanted to be a young dad. We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own and we'd love to adopt. It'll be so cool to have little Peltz-Beckhams running around." His wife, who is a former actress agreed, "I love that he really wants to be a dad. Family is everything to me and I mean that with my whole heart," she shared. "I'm so close to mine and Brooklyn's family and I think there's no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It's such a blessing and I never take it for granted. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven."