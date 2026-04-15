Trump Threatens Starmer On UK Trade Deal Over Iran War Opposition

While Donald Trump threatens to shred the UK trade deal over his stance on the Iran war, Keir Starmer has made it clear that he will not yield to the president’s bullying. This comes amid Trump’s increasing frustration over the UK’s opposition to military action against Iran.

In a Sky News interview on Wednesday, Trump said the US had given the UK a “good trade deal” and that it was “better than I had to.” However, he added that this could “always be changed.”

Trump’s statements to Sky News come as the president’s temper flares over the UK’s stance on the Iran war, leading to the president criticizing the UK’s prime minister. Moreover, this now casts doubt on the strength of the so-called “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

Starmer spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday, where he told MPs he will not yield to Trump’s continued threats.

“It is not our war, and a lot of pressure has been applied to me to take a different course, and that pressure included what happened last night. I’m not going to change my mind. I’m not going to yield,” he told the MPs.

However, when Trump was asked about the UK-US relations in the Sky News interview, the US president didn’t hold back, saying, “It’s the relationship where, when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn’t need them, they were not there. And they still aren’t there.”

“Over five minutes he swung from gushing praise for the King to scathing criticism for the prime minister.” Sky’s @Stone_SkyNews provides analysis of his call with Donald Trump 🔗 Read more

https://t.co/Eyni6ybnth — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 15, 2026

It has been 11 months since the UK became the first nation to sign a trade deal with the US in Trump’s second term as president. The agreement saw the US agree to lower its tariffs on British steel, automotives, and aerospace in exchange for beef and bioethanol access.

Now, as the first anniversary of the UK/US deal approaches, US tariffs on British steel remain, despite the agreement. Meanwhile, the future of the Technology Prosperity Deal negotiated during the president’s state visit to the UK in September last year still hangs in the balance, over concerns relating to the pace of wider trade negotiations.

Trump, whose “drill, baby drill” mantra and anti-windmill strategy have defined his energy policy, also sounded off about the UK’s decision to cut back on new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

“I think he [Starmer] has made a tragic mistake in closing the North Sea oil,” Trump said to Sky News. “You see your energy prices are the highest in the world.”

A powerful commentary by Sky News US correspondent, @jamesmatthewsky on the increasingly erratic and thuggish behaviour displayed by Donald Trump. It’s refreshing to hear a mainstream media journalist speak out like this rather than turning a blind eye. pic.twitter.com/zAPeE2MvFo — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) April 5, 2026

Trump’s attempts to bully Starmer over the Iran war come at a difficult time, ahead of King Charles III’s planned state visit to the US later in April.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said Trump’s trade deal threat must be “the last straw.” He urged the British PM not to send King Charles to meet “a man who treats our country like a mafia boss running a protection racket.”

Despite Trump’s anger over the actions of the UK government, Trump spoke warmly of Charles in the interview, describing the king as a “great gentleman” and a “friend.”

From September 16 to 18, 2025, Donald Trump made a state visit to the UK, accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump, and spent time with King Charles during their visit.