Trump’s Iran War and Pentagon ‘Culture Shift’ Driving Troops From Service, Report Says

NPR reported Friday that President Donald Trump’s conflict with Iran, along with turmoil within the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, is prompting some U.S. service members to seek ways to leave the military.

This includes options like early retirement, choosing not to reenlist, medical separation, and applying as conscientious objectors. The report, by Kat Lonsdorf and Tom Bowman, noted that counselors, service members, and outside analysts observed a significant drop in morale, even as the Pentagon continues to report strong recruiting numbers.

Bill Galvin, counseling director at the Center on Conscience and War, told NPR that the organization has been overwhelmed with calls to its 24-hour GI Rights Hotline.

In March alone, Galvin’s center handled over 80 new clients, nearly double the number it typically manages in an entire year. Most callers were inquiring about conscientious objector status, while others sought different ways to exit the service.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth just shattered a record… for UNPOPULARITY. pic.twitter.com/o4hjMDcemO — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) March 21, 2026

NPR indicated that the military’s recruiting situation looks solid on paper. The Pentagon reported in December that all five active-duty branches met their recruiting goals, and official Defense Department data confirmed that the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Marine Corps either met or exceeded their fiscal 2025 targets.

A separate Pentagon announcement for the early months of fiscal 2026 stated that all active components were also meeting their year-to-date accession goals through December 2025.

However, the NPR report suggested that retention, not recruitment, is where the pressure is starting to show. One Army career counselor told NPR that “Retention is the only thing holding the Army up from a metrics standpoint.

And it is crumbling fast.” The same counselor noted that “the climate and cultural shifts within the military under this administration” were the primary reasons troops cited for leaving, adding, “It has been a mess, and many individuals feel frustration throughout the ranks.”

‼️🇺🇸🇮🇷 US naval blockade of Iran has officially begun after the military moved to restrict ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, marking a major escalation in tensions. Source: Reuters pic.twitter.com/NWawcHMsJt — War Radar (@War_Radar2) April 13, 2026

NPR linked some of that discontent to the conflict in Iran. Galvin observed that nearly every caller mentions the bombing of a girls’ school in Iran on the first day of the war. A preliminary U.S. assessment found that the United States was responsible for the strike.

“It comes up almost always. It’s like, ‘I can’t be a part of something that’s doing that,’” Galvin said. An Ohio Air National Guard member also told NPR that after three airmen from his base were among six killed in a refueling crash in Iraq, “I think it was the most angry I’ve ever felt in my life.”

The report noted that the unrest goes beyond the Iran war. NPR highlighted Trump’s use of the military for domestic operations, the removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and Hegseth’s restructuring of senior Pentagon leadership as factors affecting troops.

Since late 2025, Hegseth has publicly described his mission as restoring a “warrior ethos” that focuses on “lethality and merit,” tightening standards, and overhauling complaint processes.

The Pentagon challenged NPR’s main finding. Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told NPR that there are “zero retention concerns for Fiscal Year 2026” and labeled any contrary claims as “completely false.”

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly informed NPR that Trump has restored “readiness, lethality, and a focus on warfighters.” Still, NPR reported that hotline counselors are receiving calls from troops across all ranks, including special operators, pilots, doctors, and senior officers, who are questioning whether they want to continue serving under the current conditions.