Donald Trump Declares U.S. Military Will Hold Ground Until Iran Reaches Substantial Accord

President Donald Trump asserted that the U.S. military would stay in Iran until it reached a “real agreement.” He announced a Truth Social post, which the Department of War reshared in a separate post on X.

The President mentioned the 10-point ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, reportedly brokered by Pakistani diplomats, according to CNBC. But it’s not just the militia that’s going to stay put, according to his post on the social media platform.

All U.S. Ships, aircraft, and additional ammunition, weaponry, and “anything necessary” will reportedly also remain in Iran. This is until both countries reach a conclusion to mutually and peacefully proceed with diplomatic relations.

Trump has also alleged that if, in an “unlikely” situation, the USA and Iran don’t arrive at a mutually beneficial resolution, there would be an unideal ordeal. He wrote, “The shootin’ starts bigger and better and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

He went on to explain the reason behind this alleged threat, citing a reportedly old agreement about nuclear weapons and the Strait of Hormuz being unsafe. Lastly, Trump highlighted what the U.S. military would be doing until negotiations reach a definite conclusion.

According to the post, Trump stated, “Our great Military is loading up and resting, looking forward actually, to the next conquest.” What does Trump mean by another conquest? Does he already have another country in his mind to allegedly conquer?

@realDonaldTrump @SecWar Wonderful to hear Mr. President.

Give the wonderful, brave men and women on the front lines some time to catch their breath before getting back to business.

Well played Sir.

Final thought: “FINISH THIS!” — Timothy Barnhardt (@thunder509s) April 9, 2026

The Trump administration has not yet responded to claims of another conquest. This is especially considering the ongoing temporary ceasefire negotiations, which are underway. Another internet pundit shared Trump’s Truth Social post on X, generating significant traction among users.

Some social media users focused on what Trump meant when he mentioned “Shootin’” and “conquest.” While others shared their overall reaction to there being no military action amid the reportedly temporary ceasefire.

One individual asked curiously, “Next conquest? So you are a conqueror, not a peacemaker?” Similarly, another one asked, “Conquest? Conquest!” One more mentioned, asking, “Yesterday, you were throwing a 10-point Iran deal? And today? What happened? All good?”

The US had an Agreement with Iran under Obama until Trump screwed it up.

The U.S. withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 under President Trump and reimposed sanctions. Iran then began stepping back from its commitments in 2019 (e.g., exceeding enrichment limits). pic.twitter.com/mOMHZifaC9 — Grandma Democrat (@GmaForDemocracy) April 9, 2026

A fourth person mentioned, “There is no better wordsmith than President Trump. Like it or not, “Shootin’ Starts” is intentional, no doubt.” A fifth one noted, “Conquest says everything you need to know about Trump.”

A final one highlighted the 2016 nuclear deal between the USA and Iran, which former President Barack Obama carried out. The netizen stated, “The U.S. had an agreement with Iran under Obama….”

According to Obama’s official website, in 2016, Iran’s nuclear program was officially deemed “exclusively peaceful.” At that time, they had reportedly fulfilled all the necessary steps for such a deal to occur. The deal also allowed the U.S. to lift only “nuclear-related sanctions” on Iran.

Negotiations are currently underway, and we eagerly await details about a more permanent ceasefire.