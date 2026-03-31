News

Trump to Host King Charles and Queen Camilla at White House – Calls It ‘Historic State Visit’

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 4:49 PM ET

 Royal trip to the U.S. set against backdrop of Epstein scrutiny and political tensions.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
King Charles is coming to America to visit Donald Trump.
King Charles will visit America in April, his first visit since taking the crown and will visit with Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Donald Trump commented on King Charles III’s forthcoming visit as well, posting on Truth Social that he looks “forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,” followed by, “It will be TERRIFIC!”

 
 
The upcoming visit by King Charles comes against the backdrop of tensions between Trump and Keir Starmer, stemming from disagreements over Britain’s stance on the Iran conflict, including Starmer’s hesitation to become directly involved and his refusal to allow U.S. forces to use British bases for initial strikes.
 
The King Charles visit also follows the February arrest of former Prince Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public life.
 
 
 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *