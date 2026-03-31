Donald Trump is touting a “terrific” state visit he’ll welcome from King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced the King’s first official visit to the US since becoming monarch.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be coming to the US in late April at President Trump’s request, People Magazine reports. The British royals will meet with the president and First Lady Melania Trump from April 27 to April 30.
President Trump is planning to include a White House state banquet. The palace said the visit will “celebrate the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” while noting Charles’ upcoming visit to Bermuda will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
British Ambassador to the United States Christian Turner issued a statement saying, “Their Majesties the King and Queen have accepted President Trump’s gracious invitation to make a historic State Visit during this momentous 250th year.” He added, “It will be an honor to host them and celebrate our close ties with the American people through one of the world’s oldest alliances.”
Donald Trump commented on King Charles III’s forthcoming visit as well, posting on Truth Social that he looks “forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,” followed by, “It will be TERRIFIC!”
Queen Elizabeth II made four state visits to the United States throughout her reign—in 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007—while her son Charles visited the country 19 times as Prince of Wales, according to a release from Buckingham Palace.
Trump visited Britain in September last year for his own second state visit during which he and Melania Trump received what the U.K. Ministry of Defense called “the largest military ceremonial reception we have delivered for a state visit to the U.K. in living memory.”
The upcoming visit by King Charle
s comes against the backdrop of tensions between Trump and Keir Starmer, stemming from disagreements over Britain’s stance on the Iran conflict, including Starmer’s hesitation to become directly involved and his refusal to allow U.S. forces to use British bases for initial strikes.
The King Charles visit also follows the February arrest of former Prince Andrew
, whose full name is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public life. The former royal has long been accused of wrongdoing regarding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein but has denied any misconduct. In America, the Justice Department has also been releasing court documents related to Epstein amid unverified allegations against Donald Trump and other celebrities.
During his previous statement, King Charles III commented that he wanted to see “full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he concluded: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.”
Although the full schedule for the visit hasn’t been announced, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will visit the United States as guests of President Trump and Melania Trump, during their visit they plan to celebrate the “historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship” that exist between the countries.
This upcoming visit will be King Charles’ first state visit as King of England. Charles visited America 19 times as the Prince of Wales. He even visited in 2005 with Camilla on their first official overseas visit as a couple. Prince William, 43, may visit America in the summer of 2026 to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026. The games will be hosted in 16 different cities between America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.