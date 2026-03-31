Donald Trump is touting a “terrific” state visit he’ll welcome from King Charles III after Buckingham Palace announced the King’s first official visit to the US since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be coming to the US in late April at President Trump’s request, People Magazine reports. The British royals will meet with the president and First Lady Melania Trump from April 27 to April 30.

President Trump is planning to include a White House state banquet. The palace said the visit will “celebrate the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States,” while noting Charles’ upcoming visit to Bermuda will mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

🇬🇧🇺🇸 On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America. Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral… pic.twitter.com/DY1CltXzVo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 31, 2026

British Ambassador to the United States Christian Turner issued a statement saying, “Their Majesties the King and Queen have accepted President Trump’s gracious invitation to make a historic State Visit during this momentous 250th year.” He added, “It will be an honor to host them and celebrate our close ties with the American people through one of the world’s oldest alliances.”

Donald Trump commented on King Charles III’s forthcoming visit as well, posting on Truth Social that he looks “forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,” followed by, “It will be TERRIFIC!”