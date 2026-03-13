Trump Tells Jake Paul He Once Stopped Kobe Bryant’s Elevator Fight

Donald Trump recently confirmed an old basketball story that’s been floating around for years. In a chat with Jake Paul, Trump said he actually stepped in and broke up a heated moment between NBA legend Kobe Bryant and another person.

Trump sat down for an interview with the YouTuber and answered some candid questions. Paul, who is a professional boxer, asked the President, “Have you ever been in a fight?” He said he heard a “rumor” about Trump “helping Kobe one time at a game.

“Well, I wasn’t in a fight. I was breaking up a fight,” Trump said. He then added that it’s “sometimes more dangerous than being in a fight.” He didn’t elaborate on what happened, but said he liked Kobe and that he was “having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine.”

According to Marca, sports writer Jeff Pearlman described the story of Trump stopping a fight between Bryant and another player. Pearlman has written ten New York Times bestsellers.

.@jakepaul: Have you ever been in a fight? I heard a rumor about you helping Kobe one time.@POTUS: “I was breaking up a fight… Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine, but yeah, I broke it up.” pic.twitter.com/hCKBnYhOzf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2026

The incident took place during the 1998 All-Star Weekend in New York City. They report that the scene unfolded in the hotel’s elevator. And more specifically, it was the Grand Hyatt New York which Trump owned at the time. Big characters like Charles Oakley, known for his presence on the Knicks, were also squeezed inside the elevator, which only made the situation more dramatic.

Kobe, who was just 19 and still finding his footing in the league, greeted veteran Jayson Williams with a casual “Hey, big man.” Apparently, Williams didn’t appreciate the informality, his reputation as a tough guy demanded respect, and things got intense pretty fast.

Reportedly, Williams lunged at Kobe, and that’s when Trump stepped in. He just acted, and pointed out that sometimes breaking up a fight is riskier than being in one yourself. “Probably not a smart thing to do,” he said before continuing. “Historically, it’s never good to break up fights,” But, he liked Kobe, and the confrontation fizzled out before anyone got hurt.

Apparently, this story has been passed around among NBA insiders for years. Pearlman picked it up and then wrote about it while digging into late ‘90s basketball culture. It never made official NBA headlines, and just lived on as one of those wild tales where athletes and celebrities randomly cross paths.

Bryant was still a teenager at the time, and only in his second NBA season. Within a few years, everybody would know him, and his career would take off. His “Mamba Mentality” would become legendary. He’d win five championships and rack up 18 All-Star selections before his tragic death in a helicopter crash in 2020.

Trump: “Jake Paul is a great guy. He said, ‘Do you mind if I do an interview with you?’ I said, ‘Jake, I’m the president. I don’t do interviews!’ Look at Joe Biden. He went 2.5 years without doing an interview because he was shot … but his local podcast is big stuff.” pic.twitter.com/Zt9wAka8eY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

During the interview, the boxer asked Trump, “Who would you want to see me fight?” He immediately replied, “Well, probably Khabib.” Trump was referring to Khabib Nurmagomedov who retired in 2020.

Paul laughed, finding the answer amusing and said, “I’m down.” But, fans won’t be able to see him in another match for a while. The boxer broke his jaw during a fight with Anthony Joshua. He needed surgery afterward and won’t be ready for a match until the end of the year.

Until then, he may have a career in politics. At least that’s what Trump says Jake Paul will run in political office, and gave him his full endorsement.