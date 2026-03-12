Trump and Jake Paul Performs Signature ‘Y.M.C.A. Dance’ Backstage At Kentucky Rally

Donald Trump decided to shake a leg with boxer-turned-internet personality Jake Paul during the Kentucky rally on Wednesday. The U.S. President, who went viral for performing his signature ‘Y.M.C.A’ dance on several occasions earlier, was joined by Paul this time.

Paul even shared his dancing moment with the president to his 19.5 million followers on TikTok. The song, written by Victor Willis, is an LGBTQ anthem that has been used by the MAGA movement for a decade at Trump’s rallies.

Willis has previously stated that the song has financial benefits and assured that he is fine with the president using his song.

Jake Paul and President Trump hit the YMCA dance together 🕺 pic.twitter.com/ldOE9LB5kg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2026



Jake Paul and Trump’s dancing immediately went viral online, with people labelling the little surprise routine “cringe.” One user on X wrote, “Congratulations, you voted for this.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “This makes me want to vote Democrat.” Several other comments on TikTok saw netizens calling them a “terrible duo.”

During his Kentucky rally speech, Trump reportedly endorsed Jake Paul for a political office. However, the 29-year-old boxer is not officially running for any political role at the moment.

Donald Trump has “completely and totally” endorsed Jake Paul for political office.pic.twitter.com/6QTU5xVazs — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2026



According to the Mint, Trump introduced Paul by telling them that he was invited by the boxer to his podcast, to which he initially refused.

“His local podcast is big stuff, and he’s big stuff,” Trump said. “This guy has guts.” Furthermore, he said that Paul might soon make his political debut.

“I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office,” the president shared. “You have my complete and total endorsement,” he further added.

Replying to the president’s remarks, Paul said that he had taught him courage. He shared, “What Trump has taught me is courage. We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you.”

Additionally, he also shared a message for local Kentuckians attending the rally, saying, “You guys have that fight. You guys have that swag.” He continued by saying, “My dad taught me to fight, and all of our voices matter in America. I’m never afraid to speak the truth.”

Jake Paul also mentioned that he was raised at a nearby location where the rally was taking place, and thinks that the country needs more such factories like the one Trump was visiting during the rally.